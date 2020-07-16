Search

Discover

NEWS

DJ Khaled announces 12th studio album and titles of first two singles with Drake

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Lavin • July 16, 2020

The producer's new singles arrive tonight at midnight

DJ Khaled has announced the title of his forthcoming 12th studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Father Of Asahd’.

Sharing the news in a 90-second clip on Instagram, the producer took fans on a journey through his lengthy career, ending with the big reveal of the LP’s title: ‘Khaled Khaled’.

He captioned the post: “MY ALBUM TITLE: KHALED KHALED. MY 12th STUDIO ALBUM. GOD IS THE GREATEST. ALBUM MODE.”

Aside from revealing the title of his new album, Khaled also shared the titles of his first two singles, which both feature Drake and arrive at midnight tonight (July 17).

Posing with an owl on his shoulder as a nod to Drake – with two keys in its beak – Khaled announced the first track ‘Popstar’, in a clip on Instagram.

“SOME BOY DEM MAKE POP CHUNE WE MAKE CHUNE THAT GO POP! POP PON THEY HEAD!!,” adding, “Great to collaborate wit the team prod @ozmusiqe we work AMAZING together ALSO BIG UP @ovo40 @ovonoel @chubbsview @futuretheprince @oliverelkhatib always great to work wit the OVO team. WE WORK AMAZING TOGETHER! DRAKE LUV FOREVER !”

The clip then merged into an announcement for the second single, ‘Greece’., which Khaled made clear isn’t a b-side.

“MORE CHUNE PON THEY HEAD TOP!! #FANLUV I DONT DO SIDE A AND SIDE B With WTB X OVO ITS SIDE A AND SIDE A,” he wrote.

Making a third announcement, Khaled also shared a trailer for the reggae-tinged ‘Popstar’ video co-starring Spanish actor/filmmaker Jordi Mollà (‘Speed Kills’, ‘Ibiza’).

 

DJ Khaled won Video Of The Year at this year’s BET Awards for his ‘Higher’ single, featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend.

Held virtually for the first time ever due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s ceremony featured a number of performances that were sent in by the likes of Public Enemy, Megan Thee Stallionand Jennifer Hudson.

Meanwhile, Drake has shared an update with fans, revealing that his next studio album, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Scorpion‘, is 80% complete.

Posting an update on his Instagram Stories from his studio, the Canadian rapper seems well on the way with his next full-length project.

The post DJ Khaled announces 12th studio album and titles of first two singles with Drake appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

7 3 7
  1. tabimek
    tabimek [ Work At Home For USA ]my friend's ex-wife makes $73 every hour on the internet. She has been fired for 5 months but last month her check was $20281 just working on the internet for a few hours. read review....www.Lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more
  2. LauraBody
    Laura Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick,💦💧 then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> v.ht/iiVnP
    ...show more
  3. LauraBody
    Laura Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick,💦💧 then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> v.ht/iiVnP
    ...show more
  4. Routimerend
    Routimerend ★My last month paycheck was for 1500 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour.   Try it your self..............www.gocash9.com
    ...show more
  5. AngelaFett
    Angela19 Hey ! ⚡⚡⚡ Looking for some fun to get into? ⚡⚡⚡Me too! ✅✅ Let's get to know each other on a much more personal level ✅✅ ==>> is.gd/profile29437
    ...show more
  6. AngelaFett
    Angela19 Hey ! ⚡⚡⚡ Looking for some fun to get into? ⚡⚡⚡Me too! ✅✅ Let's get to know each other on a much more personal level ✅✅ ==>> is.gd/profile29437
    ...show more
  7. RichardMWilliams
    RichardMWilliams ★I just got paid $6784 working off my laptop this month. And if you think that's cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $9k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. This is what I do,:Joine now....... COPY ►www.money87.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.