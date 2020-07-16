DJ Khaled announces 12th studio album and titles of first two singles with Drake

DJ Khaled has announced the title of his forthcoming 12th studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Father Of Asahd’.

Sharing the news in a 90-second clip on Instagram, the producer took fans on a journey through his lengthy career, ending with the big reveal of the LP’s title: ‘Khaled Khaled’.

He captioned the post: “MY ALBUM TITLE: KHALED KHALED. MY 12th STUDIO ALBUM. GOD IS THE GREATEST. ALBUM MODE.”

Aside from revealing the title of his new album, Khaled also shared the titles of his first two singles, which both feature Drake and arrive at midnight tonight (July 17).

Posing with an owl on his shoulder as a nod to Drake – with two keys in its beak – Khaled announced the first track ‘Popstar’, in a clip on Instagram.

“SOME BOY DEM MAKE POP CHUNE WE MAKE CHUNE THAT GO POP! POP PON THEY HEAD!!,” adding, “Great to collaborate wit the team prod @ozmusiqe we work AMAZING together ALSO BIG UP @ovo40 @ovonoel @chubbsview @futuretheprince @oliverelkhatib always great to work wit the OVO team. WE WORK AMAZING TOGETHER! DRAKE LUV FOREVER !”

The clip then merged into an announcement for the second single, ‘Greece’., which Khaled made clear isn’t a b-side.

“MORE CHUNE PON THEY HEAD TOP!! #FANLUV I DONT DO SIDE A AND SIDE B With WTB X OVO ITS SIDE A AND SIDE A,” he wrote.

Making a third announcement, Khaled also shared a trailer for the reggae-tinged ‘Popstar’ video co-starring Spanish actor/filmmaker Jordi Mollà (‘Speed Kills’, ‘Ibiza’).

DJ Khaled won Video Of The Year at this year’s BET Awards for his ‘Higher’ single, featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend.

Held virtually for the first time ever due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s ceremony featured a number of performances that were sent in by the likes of Public Enemy, Megan Thee Stallionand Jennifer Hudson.

Meanwhile, Drake has shared an update with fans, revealing that his next studio album, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Scorpion‘, is 80% complete.

Posting an update on his Instagram Stories from his studio, the Canadian rapper seems well on the way with his next full-length project.

