Search

Discover

NEWS

Ellie Goulding releases new single ‘Slow Grenade’ with LAUV

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Jackson Langford • July 01, 2020

Her new album 'Brightest Blue' is set for release later this month.

Ellie Goulding has released her latest single, ‘Slow Grenade’, from her forthcoming studio album, ‘Brightest Blue’. The single features American singer-songwriter and producer LAUV.

Listen to it below.

‘Slow Grenade’ is the final track to be taken from the ‘EG.0’ half of the double album, which is set for release on July 17. The other singles from that half of the album are ‘Worry About Me’ with blackbear, ‘Close To Me’ with Diplo and Swae Lee, and ‘Hate Me’ with the late Juice WRLD.

In addition, Goulding has released two singles from Side A of the album, ‘Power’ and ‘Flux’.

Side A of ‘Brightest Blue’ is set to reflect on Goulding’s vulnerability and “symbolize growing up and becoming a woman”.

“It acknowledges a complex world where relationships still dictate our happiness and heartbreak and can still be the most painful thing in the world, no matter how enlightened you are,” she said in a press statement.

In contrast, the second side is said to encapsulate her “confident, brave and fearless side”.

“I will always seek to use my voice in ways that no one would ever expect and look to collaborate with the least likely, exciting and eclectic group of other artists,” she said.

Goulding also recently announced a tour of UK and Ireland taking place throughout April and May next year.

The post Ellie Goulding releases new single ‘Slow Grenade’ with LAUV appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 3 4
  1. Ducted45
    Ducted ●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬●I have made $16498 in one month by working from home. When I lost my office job 3 month ago, I was very upset and an unsuccessful try for a job hunt I was found this online job. and now I am able to earn thousands from home. Everybody can do this job and earn more dollars online by follow this link.............  =HERE► Www.Fox200.com
    ...show more
  2. jagow31128
    jagow31128 I have made 96,760 Buck just last month by working online from my home. I am a full time college student and just doing this in my free time for few hours per week by using my laptop.Everyone can check this out and start making cash online in a very easy way by just following instructions…....COPY This Website....HERE══════►►► RichFly2.Com
    ...show more
  3. SandhyaPC
    Sandhya Hey ! ⚡⚡⚡ Looking for some fun to get into? ⚡⚡⚡Me too! ✅✅ Let's get to know each other on a much more personal level ✅✅ ==>> is.gd/id9632
    ...show more
  4. cavagi
    cavagi Corona is a big threat of the century, its effecting our lives financially , physically, mentally. Lets make full use of this unwilling hostage period by doing online work to meet the day to day requirements. No instant joining expense. Earning depends upon how much time spend by doing some online work. For more detail visit......earn75.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.