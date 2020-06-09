Search

HBO’s ‘The Last Of Us’ series brings on new director

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Daniel Hollis • June 09, 2020

The HBO series was announced earlier this year

It’s been revealed that director of the Emmy award-winning HBO series Chernobyl, Johan Renck, has been brought on to direct the first episode of the upcoming adaptation of The Last of Us.

The announcement was revealed during an interview with Discussing Film, when Renck revealed that he has been recruited to direct at least the first episode.

Also operating as an executive producer of the show, Renck joins former Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin in production of the series. Neil Druckmann, who acts as Naughty Dog’s Vice President and creative director of the game series, will also be assisting in the production and writing of the show.

“I’m an executive producer and attached to it.” Renck stated before adding, “I’m part of that series and I will be directing at least the pilot. Then we’ll see how it goes on further.”

Renck’s directing credits include episodes of The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad. He also received an Emmy award for Outstanding Directing of a Limited Series for the critically acclaimed Chernobyl.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Druckmann spoke about the upcoming series of The Last of Us and the challenges of TV adaptation. He also discussed the issues faced trying to elicit the same reactions from viewers as they do while playing the games.

“Can we make you feel hate, guilt [and] shame?” Druckmann said. “Which are interesting feelings that are totally unique to video games. You can’t quite do it in films and TV.”

The Last of Us was originally intended to be a feature-length film, until production reached a standstill in late 2016. Earlier this year, it was announced that the show would be instead adapted for television, using the events of the first game as its central plot.

Naughty Dog’s upcoming sequel, The Last of Us Part II, is set to be released for PlayStation 4 on June 19.

