IN MEMORIAM

California rapper Bris shot dead at 24

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • June 23, 2020

Sacramento Police pronounced Christopher Treadwell dead at the scene

California rapper Bris has been shot dead at 24 years-old, police have confirmed.

Records from the Sacramento County Coroner state that Bris, real name Christopher Treadwell, sustained a fatal gunshot wound in the city in the early hours of Sunday (June 21).

A report from Sacramento Police says that the shooting occurred after a related “solo vehicle collision”. Treadwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last year, Bris released his ’10:42′ mixtape in collaboration with G-Man, which he has since followed up with a series of one-off singles.

Last week, he shared a new video for his recent single ‘Need Hammy’. You can watch the video below.

Artists and fans have been mourning the death of Bris on social media.

“RIP Bris,” wrote Sub Pop artist Clipping on Twitter. “Panhandling was one of my favorite songs last year. He could’ve been one of the greats. Still so sick of rappers dying.”

Others are sharing some of their favorite videos and tracks from the rapper, with one writing: “RIP Bris. The Emu. Sactown’s best talent since Mozzy. The potential to be an all-time West Coast great, but cut down way too soon.

“Reminds me of Jimmy Wopo & Pop Smoke — artists about to define an entire region only to be killed before they had the chance. So unbelievably sad.”

