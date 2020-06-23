California rapper Bris shot dead at 24

California rapper Bris has been shot dead at 24 years-old, police have confirmed.

Records from the Sacramento County Coroner state that Bris, real name Christopher Treadwell, sustained a fatal gunshot wound in the city in the early hours of Sunday (June 21).

A report from Sacramento Police says that the shooting occurred after a related “solo vehicle collision”. Treadwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last year, Bris released his ’10:42′ mixtape in collaboration with G-Man, which he has since followed up with a series of one-off singles.

Last week, he shared a new video for his recent single ‘Need Hammy’. You can watch the video below.

Artists and fans have been mourning the death of Bris on social media.

“RIP Bris,” wrote Sub Pop artist Clipping on Twitter. “Panhandling was one of my favorite songs last year. He could’ve been one of the greats. Still so sick of rappers dying.”

RIP Bris. Panhandling was one of my favorite songs last year. He could’ve been one of the greats Still so sick of rappers dying — 𝖈𝖑𝖎𝖕𝖕𝖎𝖓𝖌. (@clppng) June 21, 2020

Others are sharing some of their favorite videos and tracks from the rapper, with one writing: “RIP Bris. The Emu. Sactown’s best talent since Mozzy. The potential to be an all-time West Coast great, but cut down way too soon.

“Reminds me of Jimmy Wopo & Pop Smoke — artists about to define an entire region only to be killed before they had the chance. So unbelievably sad.”

RIP Bris. The Emu. Sactown's best talent since Mozzy. The potential to be an all-time West Coast great, but cut down way too soon. Reminds me of Jimmy Wopo & Pop Smoke — artists about to define an entire region only to be killed before they had the chance. So unbelievably sad. pic.twitter.com/61muH5xFDg — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) June 21, 2020

The rate of loss in this era is tragic. Rappers dying before they have the chance to really get on or have the moment in the sun that they deserve. What a doomed generation. RIP Bris. What a talent. We won't even know how much we missed. https://t.co/mSZRcISpqq — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) June 21, 2020

“Sac is full of politics that turn you to a politician” RIP Bris pic.twitter.com/G7dFoZiugp — Meezy (@iamsameeridris) June 21, 2020

The post California rapper Bris shot dead at 24 appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.