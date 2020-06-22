Twenty One Pilots want fans to star in their “never-ending” music video for ‘Level Of Concern’

Twenty One Pilots have launched a “never-ending” music video for their latest single ‘Level Of Concern’, and are asking fans to get involved by sending in their footage.

The new visuals for the song arrived today (June 22), which consists of a constant live stream of automatically-generated footage changing every time the song restarts.

For that footage the band are drawing on amateur videos sent in from fans. “Dance, animate, dress up, get creative, be weird and have fun,” the band say in their call for submissions. You can submit your footage here.

The band have already released more traditional visuals for ‘Level Of Concern’, with an 80s-inspired lyric video appearing earlier this month.

Put together with the help of artist Pinot W. Ichwandardi, it was made on a Macintosh ES and a Macintosh SE/30, two computers released in 1988 and 1989 respectively.

Before that, the track saw its live debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon – the ‘At Home’ edition.

Tyler Joseph recently suggested that the band may release their next album “sooner than we were planning”. The follow-up comes after their release of ‘Trench’ two years ago.

In a four-star review of their last album, NME wrote that the LP was “the sound of a band ratcheting up the ambition without ever being pulled down by an undertow of pretentiousness. It’s more low-key than ‘Blurryface’, but ultimately more rewarding.”

