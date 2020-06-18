Ozzy Osbourne says he’s “slowly getting better” after series of health setbacks

Ozzy Osbourne has said he is “slowly getting better” after suffering a string of medical issues in the last year.

The former Black Sabbath frontman revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

It followed a tough 2019, which saw him battling pneumonia and suffering a fall which impacted metal rods that were implanted after a motorbike accident in 2003.

While the health issues forced Ozzy to postpone a series of farewell shows, he now says he’s firmly on the mend.

Speaking on his wife Sharon’s daily show The Talk yesterday, Ozzy said the coronavirus lockdown had been beneficial in forcing him to recuperate and relax at home.

“It’s been good, actually. I’ve been recovering from a surgery I had last year. So I’ve never been at home this long in my whole career,” he said.

“So I’ve had a chance to see my wife’s side of the fence more than me being on the road. So it’s had its moments, I must confess.”

When asked how he is feeling at the moment, Ozzy said: “I’m getting better. It’s a slow process, but I’m getting there slowly but surely.”

It follows a similar update from his daughter Kelly, who described her dad’s health as “mind-blowing”.

“His symptoms are lessening. He is building the muscle strength back that he needs after his spine surgery,” she told ET.

“He’s ready to get out of the house and now he can’t get out of the house. He keeps saying to me, ‘I’ve been on quarantine for almost two years, and now I’m feeling better and the world is on quarantine.’”

Earlier this year, Ozzy vowed to play live again as soon as he can. “My desire is to get back on stage,” he said. “I’m not ready to hang up my mic yet – that’s what I live for. I exercise as much as I can: I have a trainer, I do Pilates. But the best medication I can get is being in front of an audience, which is breaking my heart.”

In a five-star review of Ozzy’s latest album, NME said: “For someone who helped to invent modern metal, he’s held a stunning number of surprises up his cloak sleeve (see: a wildly successful solo career and genre-defining reality TV show). This rollicking album is yet another. ‘Ordinary Man’? He’s clearly anything but.”

