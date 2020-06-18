Duffy shares powerful new track ‘River In The Sky’

Duffy has shared her second track since sharing her painful account of her experience of being kidnapped, drugged and sexually assaulted.

Sharing ‘River in the Sky’ on Instagram, the Welsh singer said it is “for the better days to come”.

The haunting track sees the singer backed by a piano as she sings of being “afraid of the dark” and being visited by a nightly presence which “covers me so patiently as I learn to deal with the pain”.

Delivering the powerful chorus, she sings: “Why oh why do we cry, do we cry / Just like a river in the sky.”

The latest track comes after the singer shared a new song, titled ‘Something Beautiful’, on BBC Radio 2.

In February, she broke her silence on her decade-long absence, explaining that she had been “raped and drugged and held captive over some days” and that her subsequent recovery “took time.”

The singer last released an album with 2010’s ‘Endlessly’, before disappearing from the public eye.

She went on to post a lengthy piece on her website, titled The 5th House, in which she details her life since the attack.

“If you are reading this, I must warn you it contains information some may find upsetting,” she advised. “This story is not going anywhere, it will remain online, if you are not able to take on someone else’s suffering or the recounting of such, I recommend you do not read on.”

In May, she encouraged her followers on Instagram to “talk openly about how you are doing”, framing the discussion around the coronavirus outbreak.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.

