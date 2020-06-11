System Of A Down and Green Day among headliners at Rock am Ring and Rock im Park 2021

System Of A Down and Green Day have been named among the 2021 headliners of the German festivals Rock am Ring and Rock im Park.

The twin festivals, which are usually held simultaneously, were cancelled for 2020 earlier this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The organisers of Rock am Ring and Rock im Park have now confirmed that SOAD, Green Day and Volbeat, who were due to headline the festivals this year, will top the bill in 2021.

The twin festivals will take place from June 11-13, 2021, with further names on the line-up set to be announced in due course.

Festival organisers have also extended the period for their ticket exchange scheme for those 2020 ticketholders who wish to transfer their passes to 2021.

While the 2020 festival season is unlikely to see much if any live action due to the health crisis, a picture of the 2021 season is steadily forming. Over the past few weeks, Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona have confirmed the line-up for their 2021 event, with Tame Impala, The Strokes and Tyler, the Creator all headlining.

Earlier this week, Green Day confirmed the rescheduled UK and Ireland tour dates of their ‘Hella Mega’ tour, which they’ll embark on with Fall Out Boy and Weezer next year.

