System Of A Down and Green Day among headliners at Rock am Ring and Rock im Park 2021

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • June 11, 2020

The German festivals' 2020 editions were scrapped due to the coronavirus outbreak

System Of A Down and Green Day have been named among the 2021 headliners of the German festivals Rock am Ring and Rock im Park.

The twin festivals, which are usually held simultaneously, were cancelled for 2020 earlier this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The organisers of Rock am Ring and Rock im Park have now confirmed that SOAD, Green Day and Volbeat, who were due to headline the festivals this year, will top the bill in 2021.

The twin festivals will take place from June 11-13, 2021, with further names on the line-up set to be announced in due course.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

System Of A Down, Green Day und Volbeat bei Ring & Park 2021 Umtauschphase einmalig bis zum 30.06.2020 verlängert Weitere Optionen zur Ticketrückgabe in Kürze Nachdem die Jubiläumsausgaben von Rock am Ring und Rock im Park in diesem Jahr abgesagt werden mussten, konnten die Veranstalter nunmehr die Headliner aus 2020 für die 2021er Edition der Zwillingsfestivals bestätigen. Vom 11.-13. Juni 2021 kommen mit System Of A Down, Green Day und Volbeat drei der erfolgreichsten modernen Rockbands exklusiv an den Nürburgring und nach Nürnberg. Aufgrund der hohen Nachfrage wird der Zeitraum für den Tickettausch für Rock am Ring und Rock im Park einmalig bis zum 30.06.2020 verlängert. Des Weiteren haben Fans von Rock im Park ab Freitag, 12.06.2020 die Möglichkeit, ihre Tages-Tickets auf 2021 übertragen zu lassen. Über eine Online-Plattform lassen sich die Rückerstattungen in Form eines Umtauschs unkompliziert in wenigen Schritten bestätigen. Als Dankeschön erhalten die Nutzer des aktuellen Angebots ein Ring- bzw. Parkrocker-Treuepaket mit coolen Inhalten von Deezer, EMP sowie ein exklusives Jubiläums-Basecap. Weitere Optionen für Ticketkäufer, die sich noch nicht zu einer Teilnahme im nächsten Jahr entschlossen haben, werden Mitte Juni bekanntgegeben. Weitere detaillierte Informationen rund um Rock am Ring und Rock im Park sowie den Ticketumtausch und Rückerstattungen finden sich unter www.rock-am-ring.com und www.rock-im-park.com. #rar2021 #TogetherAtRing #rip2021 #TogetherAtPark

A post shared by Rock am Ring (@rockamringofficial) on

Festival organisers have also extended the period for their ticket exchange scheme for those 2020 ticketholders who wish to transfer their passes to 2021.

While the 2020 festival season is unlikely to see much if any live action due to the health crisis, a picture of the 2021 season is steadily forming. Over the past few weeks, Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona have confirmed the line-up for their 2021 event, with Tame ImpalaThe Strokes and Tyler, the Creator all headlining.

Earlier this week, Green Day confirmed the rescheduled UK and Ireland tour dates of their ‘Hella Mega’ tour, which they’ll embark on with Fall Out Boy and Weezer next year.

The post System Of A Down and Green Day among headliners at Rock am Ring and Rock im Park 2021 appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

