Search

Discover

NEWS

Ed O’Brien says a new Radiohead album “will definitely happen”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • June 11, 2020

"But when that is, I have no idea...”

Ed O’Brien has reassured Radiohead fans that the prospect of the band reconvening to make a new album “will definitely happen”.

The guitarist told NME back in April that he and the band were having “online meetings” and “talking about stuff”. While he stressed that “for the foreseeable future, everyone is doing their own thing,” O’Brien did add that “when it feels right to plug back into Radiohead, then we will.”

O’Brien has spoken about the future of Radiohead again in a new interview with Guitar World, in which he was asked if he had any idea on when the band plan to release the follow-up to their 2016 album ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’.

“I’m sure there will be another album,” O’Brien said in reply. “That last record was a lot of old songs, which explains the different eras of Radiohead it might have sounded like.”

O’Brien added that a new Radiohead album “will definitely happen”, but cautioned: “But when that is, I have no idea…”

Back in April, O’Brien revealed in another interview that Radiohead had been planning to tour in 2021 — but those plans have since been cast into doubt due to the coronavirus outbreak.

O’Brien released his debut solo album ‘Earth’ under the moniker EOB on April 17.

The post Ed O’Brien says a new Radiohead album “will definitely happen” appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 3 7
  1. sahilbhutani
    Sahil Bhutani Ed O’Brien is a great artist
    ...show more
  2. MatureAnnaa
    Annaa I love ✅✅ SEX and I love to SUCK. If you want me, write to me on my link and we'll talk about our meeting==>> is.gd/user5386
    ...show more
  3. winabe
    winabe 𝐌𝐲 #𝟏 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭,𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐉𝐨𝐛 𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐤   Makes $140 to $180 per day online work and i received $16894 in one month online acting from home.I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time.Everybody will do that job and monline akes extra cash by simply... open this link...........www.Lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more
  4. pekabi2133
    pekabi2133 My best friend's sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. Follow Instructions Here...................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  5. AlexaMisstres1
    AlexaMiss It is very boring for me, talk to me! ★★ Write me. ⚡ Maybe we will make friends ⚡⚡ ==>> v.ht/nKMb
    ...show more
  6. Clarew.Pressler
    Clarew Pressler Fantastic work-from-home opportunity for everyone... Work for three to eight hrs a day and start getting paid in the range of 7,000-14,000 dollars a month... Weekly payments here click.... bit.ly/3cgCvvS
    ...show more
  7. WalterDDryer
    WalterDDryer ★I just got paid $6784 working off my laptop this month. And if you think that's cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $9k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. This is what I do,:Joine now....... COPY ►www.money87.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.