Weezer to release new single ‘Hero’ this week

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tom Skinner • May 06, 2020

The latest track from 'Van Weezer' is about to land

Weezer have confirmed that their new single ‘Hero’ will be coming out this week – check out the post below.

The Los Angeles band, who are due to release their new album ‘Van Weezer’ this month, took to Twitter yesterday (May 4) to reveal that the song would be out tomorrow (May 6). It will follow on from their previous track ‘The End Of The Game’.

Signalling the arrival of ‘Hero’, Weezer uploaded an image showing the song title and release date scrawled in black marker pen across a white piece of paper. They signed off with a drawing of their band logo.

Last year, frontman Rivers Cuomo told Beats 1‘s Zane Lowe that the follow up to ‘The Teal Album’ and ‘The Black Album’ would see the group bring guitars back to the forefront.

“[On the] last album we didn’t have any guitars, this one is just all guitars. A hundred guitars,” he explained. “This is all from playing shows, and we just noticed over the last few years there’d be these moments during the show where I’d accidentally bust out a few harmonics or a whammy bar dive or a little tapping just because I can’t control myself.

“It’s been a while since I busted the [harmonics] out. Like since the ’80s, probably. I think you could walk into any Guitar Center around the country and hear a ton of those harmonics.”

Meanwhile, Weezer are due to return to the UK to perform at the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy this summer. While the European dates have been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, the UK shows are still set to go ahead at the time of writing.

