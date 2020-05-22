Search

BTS’ Suga releases new Agust D mixtape and video

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • May 22, 2020

It sees the BTS star on fighting form...

BTS member Suga has released a new mixtape under his alias, Agust D.

The new offering is called ‘D-2’ and comes accompanied by the video for ‘Daechwita’, which sees Suga on fighting form as he wields a sword in an ancient temple.

Suga first adopted the Agust D persona to release his solo mixtape in 2016, which was re-released on streaming services back in 2018.

Aside from BTS, Suga also recently featured on Halsey’s Manic on the track ‘Suga’s Interlude’, and collaborated with Korean singer-songwriter IU.

Meanwhile, BTS recently announced they’ll be performing a live-streamed concert called ‘Bang Bang Con: The Live’ next month.

The 90-minute, paid virtual event will be streaming on June 14 at 6PM Korean Time (10AM BST), giving fans a chance to connect with the K-pop sensations from their own homes. More details about what exactly the concert will entail are set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The K-pop group have also postponed the entirety of their ‘Map Of The Soul’ tour yesterday (April 28) due to coronavirus.

In a statement, Live Nation said: “Unfortunately, due to the ongoing government advisories on mass gatherings, BTS ‘Map Of The Soul’ Tour – Europe has been postponed. Our highest priority remains the safety of our artists and fans as well as the global community.”

“We ask for your generous understanding that this decision has been made in consideration of the safety and health of everyone involved. We look forward to seeing you all in future.

