Search

Discover

IN MEMORIAM

Acclaimed African music star Mory Kanté has died

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • May 22, 2020

The Guinea-born musician, widely known for his 1980s hit 'Yéké Yéké', was 70

The acclaimed African musician Mory Kanté has died at the age of 70, his son has confirmed.

Kanté helped popularise African and Guinean music around the world in the 1980s, and was widely known for his house music-inspired 1987 single ‘Yéké Yéké’, which went on to become a hit in countries across Europe the following year.

Kanté’s death was confirmed to the AFP news agency by the late musician’s son Balla Kanté, who said that his father had died in a hospital in the Guinean capital Conakry earlier this morning (May 22).

“He suffered from chronic illnesses and often travelled to France for treatment but that was no longer possible with the coronavirus,” Balla said of his father’s death.

“We saw his condition deteriorate rapidly, but I was still surprised because he’d been through much worse times before.”

Kanté, who was known as a distinguished player of the kora, released his debut solo album ‘Courougnegne’ in 1981 after stints in the Rail Band, Les Ambassadeurs and Les Milieus Branches.

Some of the Guinean musician’s other notable albums include ‘Mory Kanté a Paris’ (1984), ‘Akwaba Beach’ (1987), ‘Touma’ (1990) and ‘Nongo Village’ (1993).

Tributes are being paid to Kanté on social media, with Alpha Condé, the president of Guinea, hailing Kanté for his “exceptional” career.

The post Acclaimed African music star Mory Kanté has died appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 2 4
  1. JUliaaCrazy
    JuliaPoovv Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> gg.gg/j1d4q
    ...show more
  2. yahel87486
    yahel87486 My neighbor’s mother makes $77 every hour on the internet. She has been laid off for 9 months but last month her pay was $19748 just working on the internet for a few hours. Just Visit………….. www.Richfly2.com
    ...show more
  3. pepak98425
    pepak98425 My best friend's sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. Follow Instructions Here...................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  4. JOHURUL
    ROKEJION T-shirt Vs High Quility T-shirt bit.ly/2LQIBbl
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.