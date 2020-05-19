Search

Discover

NEWS

Nick Cave opens up on embracing a “new and raw honesty toward myself and the world”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • May 19, 2020

The musician was writing in response to a fan as part of his 'Red Hand Files' Q&A series

Nick Cave has opened up on how he came to embrace a “new and raw honesty toward myself and the world” following the tragic death of his son in 2015.

Cave addressed the topic of honesty in the latest edition of his ongoing Red Hand Files Q&A series, writing in response to a fan who was “impressed by your brutal honesty when answering such personal questions” in a 2017 GQ profile.

Referencing a line by the poet David Whyte (“the fear of loss is the motivator behind all conscious and unconscious dishonesties”), Cave said he “found there to be so much truth in these words”.

“After my son died and I eventually stepped from the darkness back into the world, I brought with me a gift that I feel I am only beginning to understand,” he wrote. “I felt that my family and I had been tested and that we had survived, and this gift that I carried was the freedom to be honest with myself and with others — as there was nothing left to conceal.

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis
Nick Cave (Picture: Getty)

“The protective shell that I had constructed around myself, my old life, had been torn away. I had been exposed, and I had nothing left to defend. The gift in the gauntlet was a new and raw honesty toward myself and toward the world.”

Cave remarked that he felt “extraordinarily liberated” after experiencing “the world [having] done its worst”, saying that he felt “protected by the calamity itself and perversely invincible within my own vulnerability”.

“Deception, artifice and keeping up appearances took up too much energy — I didn’t have the stamina for my own pretense and little patience for it in others,” he added.

Cave continued by observing that honesty “is simply a declaration of one’s own vulnerability”.

“My own vulnerability and the vulnerability of others became, in the end, a kind of shared armor. I learned that, ultimately, our own truth and sense of self is all any of us have. We are enough, if we could only allow ourselves to be.”

Earlier this month, Cave drew on his own experience of battling with the loss of a child to provide advice and support for people going through similarly difficult circumstances.

Last month, the Bad Seeds launched a new broadcast stream called Bad Seed TeeVee, which airs rare and unseen footage from the band’s archive 24 hours a day.

The post Nick Cave opens up on embracing a “new and raw honesty toward myself and the world” appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 4 9
  1. jecir14931
    jecir Stay at home safe and sound avoiding corona virus but do not sit idol work online and make full use of this hostage period and raise extra money to over come daily financial difficulties. For more detail visit....www.mywork5.com
    ...show more
  2. jadon81234
    jadon81234 Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks......www.Richfly2.com
    ...show more
  3. bexibe2079
    bexibe2079 My best friend's sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. Follow Instructions Here...................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  4. gicedi766
    Emma_ I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money.Join this link posting job now and start earning without investing or selling anything. Follow Instructions Here........ www.work75.com
    ...show more
  5. AlexandraNurse
    Alexandra Hey Man...💚 I MASTUR︆︆BATE ON WEBCAM💚 COME TO MY PA︆︆GE!=>> kutt.it/7yO5Yi
    ...show more
  6. moltipegni
    Thass ences Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>>www.gocash9.com
    ...show more
  7. Lyricsseries
    Lyricsseries Mind Blowing Articles  Lyricsseries is the Hindi or English song lyrics website where you can find the latest song lyrics. www.lyricsseries.com
    ...show more
  8. nayope7241
    DelmarCMoore I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money.Join this link posting job now and start earning without investing or selling anything. Follow Instructions Here..............www.money87.com
    ...show more
  9. mibapo9400
    mibapo9400 My last month's online earning was $17930 just by doing an easy job online. Easiest home based online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website......... HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.