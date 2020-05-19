Search

Discover

NEWS

Dave Grohl confirms plans to write memoirs: “Rock musicians are great storytellers”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • May 19, 2020

"There aren’t too many rock musicians that are short on great stories"

Dave Grohl has confirmed that he’ll eventually get round to writing his memoirs, adding that there’s no chance of him using a ghostwriter to document his life stories.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Foo Fighters leader explained how he previously met a literary agent at a barbecue who raised the prospect of Grohl collaborating with a writer to tell his life story.

“I thought, ‘fuck that’,” said Grohl. “I come from a family of writers, and granted I’m a black sheep but I’m not that bad, my God. So I figured, you know, if I were to ever write a book, it would be in my hand.

“I’ve considered it for fuckin’ years but A, I never had the time, and B, I never felt like I was ready because every day something happens that I’d love to write about, and I’d hate to write sort of a typical autobiography.

“So years ago I thought, ‘Well maybe it will just a collection of anecdotes — maybe instead of it just being my life in 300 pages it could be just funny stories.'”

Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl
Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl (Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

He added: “I mean listen, most rock musicians are great storytellers, this is true. Because most rock musicians have spent more than a few hours in the back lounge of a bus spinning yarns, swapping stories about all the different people they’ve gotten wasted with or jammed with. So there aren’t too many rock musicians that are short on great stories.”

While Grohl might not have got round to writing his memoirs just yet, he has recently been regaling fans with stories from his career on a new Instagram account.

They include the time David Bowie told him to fuck off, going to a strip club with Pantera and the occasion when he was invited to jam with Prince.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters were recently forced to postpone their 25th anniversary plans due to the coronavirus outbreak. It included a US tour of the same stops the made when they first hit the road back in 1995.

The Foos are also expected to release their tenth album this year, with Grohl comparing it to David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance.’ 

The post Dave Grohl confirms plans to write memoirs: “Rock musicians are great storytellers” appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

7 6 10
  1. zain.ru
    Zainru 1000ideas.site/
    ...show more
  2. jecir14931
    jecir Stay at home safe and sound avoiding corona virus but do not sit idol work online and make full use of this hostage period and raise extra money to over come daily financial difficulties. For more detail visit....www.mywork5.com
    ...show more
  3. 60erinvestment
    Angmo Choose a true High Yield Investment Program in stay home,Turn some hundreds into Millions in one month, bit.ly/2oc4CWb 100% Guaranteed Paying, bit.ly/2x4HOzw
    ...show more
  4. jadon81234
    jadon81234 Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks......www.Richfly2.com
    ...show more
  5. bexibe2079
    bexibe2079 My best friend's sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. Follow Instructions Here...................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  6. gicedi766
    Emma_ I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money.Join this link posting job now and start earning without investing or selling anything. Follow Instructions Here........ www.work75.com
    ...show more
  7. AlexandraNurse
    Alexandra Hey Man...💚 I MASTUR︆︆BATE ON WEBCAM💚 COME TO MY PA︆︆GE!=>> kutt.it/7yO5Yi
    ...show more
  8. moltipegni
    Thass ences Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>>www.gocash9.com
    ...show more
  9. nayope7241
    DelmarCMoore I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money.Join this link posting job now and start earning without investing or selling anything. Follow Instructions Here..............www.money87.com
    ...show more
  10. mibapo9400
    mibapo9400 My last month's online earning was $17930 just by doing an easy job online. Easiest home based online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website......... HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.