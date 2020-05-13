Search

Discover

NEWS

‘The Wrong Missy’ review: exactly what you’d expect from an Adam Sandler-produced romcom

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Richard Phippen • May 13, 2020

Another average comedy from Sandler's Happy Maddison production house

The criteria for getting a movie made by Adam Sandler and his Happy Maddison production house is not hard to meet. Write a script about an unlikely relationship that’s put to the test; make sure that test occurs somewhere hot like Hawaii; and crucially, make sure you hire at least one of David Spade, Rob Schneider and Kevin James to star in it. Luckily (or unluckily, depending on your view of Sandy’s output), The Wrong Missy does all of those things.

Currently streaming on Netflix, director Tyler Spindel’s new comedy follows Tim (Spade), an unlucky-in-love, strait-laced businessman going on a blind date. The titular Missy (Lauren Lapkus) is that date. Borderline insane and wielding a massive knife, Missy scares Tim into escaping out of the bathroom window. Fast forward three months, and Missy is all but forgotten. Especially when Tim literally bumps into his dream girl, Melissa (Molly Sims) at the airport. She’s a stunner, and with the pair realising they have tons in common, Tim is smitten. He texts her and asks her to join him on a company retreat. She apparently agrees. But, to the shock of nobody, when Tim’s date arrives and sits down next to him on the plane, he realises he’s been texting… the wrong Missy. Forced to endure the zany exploits of a woman with no inhibitions, while both his work colleagues and ex-fiancé look on, Tim is about to realise that the woman of his dreams isn’t the smart, beautiful, successful Melissa after all…

There are movies that have done similar plots far more successfully, usually with Ben Stiller in the lead. And while Spade is a perfectly serviceable romcom leading man, he’s no Stiller. On the bright side, Lapkus aces one of the most obnoxious roles ever written, and somehow avoids coming off as overly annoying. Missy won’t win her any awards – far from it – but it’s an incredible achievement nonetheless. Her kooky, crazy schtick ultimately saves a subpar script that offers very little in the way of new ideas.

David Spade as Tim Morris and Nick Swardson as Nate in ‘The Wrong Missy’. Credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix

The thing is, like many of Sandler’s films, whether he’s producing or starring, The Wrong Missy sets a low bar – which it clears, easily. For that, the team churning out comedies like The Do-Over or Murder Mystery deserve some credit. Like those films, The Wrong Missy is exactly what it is supposed to be; a mildly diverting, occasionally gross-out comedy that gives everyone on the cast and crew a few months adventure in a beautiful location. But even though it’s hard to criticize a project with such little ambition, you can’t help hoping that the next Happy Maddison project will set its sights a little higher.

Details

  • Director: Tyler Spindel
  • Starring: Lauren Lapkus, Sarah Chalke, David Spade
  • Released: May 13 (Netflix)

The post ‘The Wrong Missy’ review: exactly what you’d expect from an Adam Sandler-produced romcom appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

4 5 7
  1. jiheji1270
    jiheji1270 Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks......www.Richfly2.com
    ...show more
  2. keripo97
    Janesaa I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money.Join this link posting job now and start earning without investing or selling anything. Follow Instructions Here............ www.work75.com
    ...show more
  3. AlexandraNurse
    Alexandra Want to ⚡⚡⚡ have sex and pay nothing for it? :) ==>> ❤️ hotdatgirl.site ❤️ <<== Follow this link, there are lots of awesome girls there :)
    ...show more
  4. SelenaGoog20
    SelenaVery Hi..I was a💥💦 really bad..girl. 💋Pun︆︆ish me with your d︆︆ick in 💥💦 my m︆︆outh!! >> gg.gg/iy00p
    ...show more
  5. nova.joun
    Nova my neighbor's mother-in-law makes $67/hour on the computer. She has been fired from work for 5 months but last month her paycheck was $21465 just working on the computer for a few hours. i was reading this ..www.BizSalary.Com
    ...show more
  6. hdhfn
    hg Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tomatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DttL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see ...www.gocash9.com...about to learn more.
    ...show more
  7. gdrspamer233
    gdrspamerr I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing.............► www.salary8.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.