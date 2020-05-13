Search

Elton John “thrilled” to be the focus of ‘Killing Eve’ episode

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • May 13, 2020

And he even complimented Villanelle's look

Elton John has responded to episode five of Killing Eve season three, in which Villanelle’s younger brother Bor’ka is revealed to be a superfan of the musician.

‘Are You From Pinner?’ – the name itself taken from John’s hometown – features references to John’s music throughout the episode.

The episode features a dinner table rendition of John’s hit ‘Crocodile Rock’, as well as a later scene which sees Bor’ka buy tickets to see the musician live.

#KillingEve is such a groundbreaking series and I was thrilled to be included in this week’s episode,” Elton John said on Instagram, sharing a still from the episode which sees Villanelle wearing heart-shaped glasses just like John.

“I think the glasses suit you @jodiemcomer! 🚀” the caption added. See the full post below:

In a recap of the episode, NME said: “Bor’ka (Temi Blaev), then, is a curveball – a tiny teenage treat who is saving up to attend Elton’s farewell tour.

“He’s even got posters of him plastered all over his wall. He is the reason we get to see Villanelle awkwardly stood in the middle of a post-games night family sing-a-long sesh while her long lost relatives air guitar and pogo around to ‘Crocodile Rock’.”

Elsewhere, Killing Eve star Jodie Comer is reportedly in talks to play Miss Honey in an upcoming adaptation of Matilda: The Musical.

The film, based on Tim Minchin’s 2010 stage musical, has already cast Ralph Fiennes as Miss Trunchbull, while Emma Stones is also in talks for a role. The film is being produced by Netflix.

Killing Eve season three airs every Monday on BBC iPlayer, with five available episodes so far.

Elton John "thrilled" to be the focus of 'Killing Eve' episode

