Search

Discover

NEWS

Cate Blanchett to make guest appearance on ‘The Simpsons’ series finale

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • May 13, 2020

The season 31 finale will also spend time with Santa's Little Helper

Cate Blanchett will be voicing a guest character in the season 31 finale of The Simpsons, out this week.

The actress has been cast in ‘The Way of the Dog’ as Elaine, in the episode which “explores the tragic past of Santa’s Little Helper… after the Simpsons’ dog bites Marge.”

The episode, airing this Sunday (May 17) in the US on Fox, will give focus to the Simpsons’ dog Santa’s Little Helper. TVLine shared an exclusive image of Blanchett in character. See below:

Other guest stars in season 31 have included John Mulaney, Jim Parsons, Weezer, Glenn Close, Natasha Lyonne, John Legend, Billy Porter, Chelsea Peretti, Bob Odenkirk and Jason Momoa. The Simpsons was renewed for season 32 in February 2019.

Weezer premiered their new singles ‘Hero’ and ‘Blue Dream’ on last week’s episode of The Simpsons, ‘The Hateful Eight Year-Olds’. The band voiced a “cover” band, Sailor’s Delight, on a cruise ship.

The same episode also included guest appearances from several Riverdale cast members, including Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes. Reinhart said on Instagram: “It is truly an incredible, surreal blessing that I was able partake in one of the most iconic television shows ever made.”

The Simpsons catered to an audience in lockdown during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as on an episode which aired on April 19 the opening sequence included a quarantine-themed gag with four independent Virtual Reality journeys.

The Simpsons is currently streaming in full on Disney+.

The post Cate Blanchett to make guest appearance on ‘The Simpsons’ series finale appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 5 6
  1. jiheji1270
    jiheji1270 Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks......www.Richfly2.com
    ...show more
  2. jiheji1270
    jiheji1270 Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks......www.Richfly2.com
    ...show more
  3. AlexandraNurse
    Alexandra Want to ⚡⚡⚡ have sex and pay nothing for it? :) ==>> ❤️ hotdatgirl.site ❤️ <<== Follow this link, there are lots of awesome girls there :)
    ...show more
  4. notodon74
    Jennifer I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money.Join this link posting job now and start earning without investing or selling anything. Follow Instructions Here.............. www.work75.com
    ...show more
  5. hdhfn
    hg Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tomatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DttL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see ...www.gocash9.com...about to learn more.
    ...show more
  6. gdrspamer233
    gdrspamerr I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing.............► www.salary8.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.