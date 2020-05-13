Cate Blanchett will be voicing a guest character in the season 31 finale of The Simpsons, out this week.

The actress has been cast in ‘The Way of the Dog’ as Elaine, in the episode which “explores the tragic past of Santa’s Little Helper… after the Simpsons’ dog bites Marge.”

The episode, airing this Sunday (May 17) in the US on Fox, will give focus to the Simpsons’ dog Santa’s Little Helper. TVLine shared an exclusive image of Blanchett in character. See below:

The Simpsons Finale: Cate Blanchett Dives Into Santa's Little Helper's 'Tragic Past' — First Look https://t.co/UyvzZ76PQd pic.twitter.com/j9wdhv2NxD — BetaSeries News (@BetaSeries_News) May 12, 2020

Other guest stars in season 31 have included John Mulaney, Jim Parsons, Weezer, Glenn Close, Natasha Lyonne, John Legend, Billy Porter, Chelsea Peretti, Bob Odenkirk and Jason Momoa. The Simpsons was renewed for season 32 in February 2019.

Weezer premiered their new singles ‘Hero’ and ‘Blue Dream’ on last week’s episode of The Simpsons, ‘The Hateful Eight Year-Olds’. The band voiced a “cover” band, Sailor’s Delight, on a cruise ship.

The same episode also included guest appearances from several Riverdale cast members, including Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes. Reinhart said on Instagram: “It is truly an incredible, surreal blessing that I was able partake in one of the most iconic television shows ever made.”

The Simpsons catered to an audience in lockdown during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as on an episode which aired on April 19 the opening sequence included a quarantine-themed gag with four independent Virtual Reality journeys.

The Simpsons is currently streaming in full on Disney+.

The post Cate Blanchett to make guest appearance on ‘The Simpsons’ series finale appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.