Robert Downey Jr. drops Marvel for new DC Comics show ‘Sweet Tooth’ on Netflix

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • May 13, 2020

But it seems the 'Dolittle' actor is still sticking with animals

Robert Downey Jr. has announced his next project, Netflix series Sweet Tooth.

The show is adapted from the DC Comics series of the same name by Jeff Lemire, marking a leap for the Iron Man actor from Marvel to DC.

Downey Jr. shared the news on Twitter, confirming he and his producing partner and wife Susan Downey would be helming the show.

“The sweetest things are worth waiting for…Susan and I are producing a @Netflix original series, Sweet Tooth, based on the comic by @JeffLemire. Can’t wait to share it with you all,” the tweet read.

Sweet Tooth follows Gus, a boy who is part deer, who leaves his home in the forest to discover a brand new world. He joins a makeshift family full of other animal-children to make sense of his existence.

Robert Downey Jr. will not star in Sweet Tooth, instead casting Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar and Will Forte. James Brolin will voice the narrator.

The Netflix series will feature eight one-hour episodes, written by Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz, with Mickle also directing.

Downey Jr. most recently starred in Dolittle as the eponymous doctor, also produced under his Team Downey banner. The film received mixed reviews, and starred Tom Holland, Rami Malek, Emma Thompson, Marion Cotillard and more.

Elsewhere, Downey Jr. recently told BBC Radio 1 that he would have liked to play Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, if he hadn’t been cast as Tony Stark/Iron Man.

