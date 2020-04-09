Search

Gorillaz team up with Georgia and Peter Hook on new track ‘Aries’

It's the latest offering from their 'Song Machine' series...

Gorillaz‘ new track featuring Peter Hook and Georgia has arrived – take a listen to ‘Aries’ below in the third episode of the band’s new Song Machine video series.

The Song Machine series, which premiered its third episode this afternoon (April 9), sees the cartoon group uploading tracks from their Kong Studios “as and when they happen.”

In the latest episode, bassist Murdoc heads off on a journey with singer and longtime rival 2D, but it isn’t long before old grudges come to the fore once more.

Gorillaz guitarist Noodle said of the new track and episode: “Highly impatient and competitive, many Aries have the fighting spirit of your mythological ruler.”

The latest offering follows on from the second episode, which arrived in late January and saw the cartoon group debut ‘Désolé’ – a new track with celebrated Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara.

The first episode debuted in early 2020, and saw them joining Slowthai and Slaves on the track ‘Momentary Bliss’.

At the end of 2019, Gorillaz released a new documentary called Reject False Icons which NME described in a three-star review as “a vibrant celebration of an idiosyncratic band.”

NME’s Charlotte Krol wrote: “Reject False Icons isn’t some companion piece to provide a deeper understanding of Gorillaz’ fictional dystopian-like world. Nor does it pretend to be. Fans and casual viewers alike will find much to enjoy in watching Albarn interact with producers, touring bandmates and an A+ guestlist of musicians including Mavis Staples and George Benson. It may lack in personal revelations, but it makes up for that as a vibrant celebration of one of Britain’s most idiosyncratic and inventive bands.”

