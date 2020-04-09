Search

‘After Life’ trailer: Ricky Gervais faces unemployment in series two of Netflix comedy

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Charlotte Krol • April 09, 2020

It's back on screens on April 24

The trailer for the second season of After Life has landed.

In the teaser, Gervais, who portrays local news reporter Tony, is shown to be in search of strength after feeling suicidal in the series one finale. Tony continues to grieve for his late wife and now has a new problem: his local paper The Tambury Gazette is at risk of closure.

Elsewhere in the clip Tony builds his friendship with fellow widow Anne (Penelope Wilton) and attempts to take part in a yoga session only to be confronted with a “snot-curdling” instructor who puts him off the whole idea.

Gervais said: “I was blown away by the reaction to season one. I’ve never experienced anything quite like it! It’s been truly heart-warming to see how the show has resonated with so many viewers on an emotional level. I can’t wait for everyone to see season 2 where hope is everything”

After Life is a Netflix original series from Derek Productions, and is created, written and directed by Gervais.

The returning cast includes: Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, Doctor Who), David Bradley (The Harry Potter series, Game of Thrones),  Ashley Jensen (Extras), Tom Basden (Plebs, David Brent: Life On The Road), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction, Derek), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), Kerry Godliman (Derek), Mandeep Dhillon, Jo Hartley, Roisin Conaty and Diane Morgan (David Brent: Life On The Road), Tracy-Ann Oberman (Eastenders).

Speaking to NME about the show upon the release of the first season, Gervais said that After Life was “the most dramatic, the darkest [and] the most uncompromising” thing he’s ever worked on.

“It’s the comedy cast of the century even if you don’t like every single person in it. It’s amazing,” he said. “Some people will love it, some people will hate it, most people won’t know it exists, so I’m all for that.”

After Life returns on April 24 with six new episodes.

