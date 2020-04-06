Watch Chelsea star Christian Pulisic’s football take on Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ challenge

Chelsea footballer Christian Pulisic has delivered his unique take on Drake‘s ‘Toosie Slide’ challenge by incorporating a football into his version of the viral dance — check out the clip below.

The challenge has gone viral on social media over the past week thanks to the track’s huge popularity on platforms such as TikTok, where people have been posting videos of themselves following the dance instructions laid out in the song.

“Got a dance, but it’s really on some street shit,” Drake raps in ‘Toosie Slide’, before shouting out the moves: “I’ma show you how to get it/ It go right foot up, left foot, slide/ Left foot up, right foot, slide.”

Pulisic, who also plays for the USA national team, posted a video of himself having a go at the ‘Toosie Slide’ challenge over the weekend – albeit with a twist. While he follows the dance instructions laid out in the song, Pulisic manages to complete the challenge while doing some impressive keep-ups with a football.

Check out the clip below:

The official video for ‘Toosie Slide’, which sees Drake dancing alone in his lavish home, was released last week. The track is expected to feature on Drake’s upcoming album, although nothing has been announced as of yet.

Last year, the Toronto rapper said he was finishing the record “so we can turn up in 2020.”

Sharing the news during a DaBaby concert, Drake praised the rapper on the success he’s enjoyed throughout 2019. “Look, we don’t say this to each other enough as rappers, but I wanted to say congratulations. You killin’ this shit,” he said.

