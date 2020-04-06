Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch Chelsea star Christian Pulisic’s football take on Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ challenge

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • April 06, 2020

An impressive effort from the USA attacking midfielder

Chelsea footballer Christian Pulisic has delivered his unique take on Drake‘s ‘Toosie Slide’ challenge by incorporating a football into his version of the viral dance — check out the clip below.

The challenge has gone viral on social media over the past week thanks to the track’s huge popularity on platforms such as TikTok, where people have been posting videos of themselves following the dance instructions laid out in the song.

Got a dance, but it’s really on some street shit,” Drake raps in ‘Toosie Slide’, before shouting out the moves: “I’ma show you how to get it/ It go right foot up, left foot, slide/ Left foot up, right foot, slide.

Pulisic, who also plays for the USA national team, posted a video of himself having a go at the ‘Toosie Slide’ challenge over the weekend – albeit with a twist. While he follows the dance instructions laid out in the song, Pulisic manages to complete the challenge while doing some impressive keep-ups with a football.

Check out the clip below:

The official video for ‘Toosie Slide’, which sees Drake dancing alone in his lavish home, was released last week. The track is expected to feature on Drake’s upcoming album, although nothing has been announced as of yet.

Last year, the Toronto rapper said he was finishing the record “so we can turn up in 2020.”

Sharing the news during a DaBaby concert, Drake praised the rapper on the success he’s enjoyed throughout 2019. “Look, we don’t say this to each other enough as rappers, but I wanted to say congratulations. You killin’ this shit,” he said.

The post Watch Chelsea star Christian Pulisic’s football take on Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ challenge appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 4 4
  1. LarisaMiss
    Larisaa Hey.. 💚💚 I love playing d︆︆irty games and love BD︆︆SM and use s︆︆ex toys. 💋I have a webc︆︆am and I like to bring co︆︆ck to or︆︆gasm ❤=>> gg.gg/htgju
    ...show more
  2. proroni
    pro roni Are you looking for an Amazing logo for your Company Or Business? You are right place hare. Please go ahead & order now. bit.ly/2JGqmEG
    ...show more
  3. WORKATHOMEs
    WORKATHOME [ STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME ] I have made $16498 in one month by working from home. When I lost my office job 3 month ago, I was very upset and an unsuccessful try for a job hunt I was found this online job. and now I am able to earn thousands from home. Everybody can do this job and earn more dollars online by follow this link CHECK DETAILS >>>>>>>>> www.works66.com
    ...show more
  4. CassandraNWilson
    CassandraNWilson Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out........HER☛☛ www.works35.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.