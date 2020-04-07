Disney Launches a New Free 'Magic Moments' Website for Families and Kids in Self Isolation

The Walt Disney Company launched a new free website, Disney Magic Moments, for families and kids to use while staying at home. The website offers content from several of Disney’s companies including Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic among others.

One of its available pieces of content is At Home with Olaf, an animated series with 20 vignettes voiced by Josh Gad. Several other A-list stars are featured in “Storytime With…” in which John Stamos, Jeff Goldblum, Ming-Na Wen and Yvette Nicole Brown share their favorite bedtime stories.

Disney’s theme parks are also included on the website, which offers fans the experience of seeing some of its most famous rides such as It’s a Small World.

RELATED: Disney Has Stopped Charging Annual Passholders While Parks are Closed After Backlash Online

On March 27, Disney announced that both Disneyland and Walt Disney World will be closed indefinitely amid the pandemic after they originally planned to reopen at the end of that month.

The new site comes after Disney stopped charging annual pass holders after the company closed its parks due to the coronavirus.

“Effective April 5, 2020, we will automatically stop and waive all upcoming monthly payments while the theme parks are closed. We will also retroactively refund payments made between March 14 through April 4, 2020,” a statement on their website reads. “Payments will resume on the Passholder’s regularly scheduled payment dates once the parks reopen.”

The statement also noted that pass expiration dates would not be extended and that they will “expire upon their originally scheduled expiration dates.”

An exception will be made to pass holders who decide to “postpone” their canceled payments instead.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.