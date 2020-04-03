Lorde has signalled in a new interview that she’s been working on new music recently, but acknowledged that it’s still “too soon for me to talk about” the new material.

The New Zealand artist is thought to be working on the follow-up to her 2017 album ‘Melodrama’, which followed four years on from her 2013 debut ‘Pure Heroine’.

Speaking to the New Zealand radio station The Edge earlier today (April 3) for the ‘NZ Music Power Hour’, Lorde was asked if she’d been busy working on new material in recent months.

“It’s definitely too soon for me to talk about anything,” she said, before adding: “But I will say that it’s been a very productive year.”

Lorde previously updated fans on the progress of her songwriting in a newsletter back in November, revealing that her creative process had been derailed by the death of her dog Pearl.

“[Pearl] was instrumental to the discovery that was taking place. I felt he led me towards the ideas,” Lorde said. “And it’s going to take some time and re-calibration, now that there’s no shepherd ahead of me, to see what the work is going to be.”

“So I’m asking for your patience, as 2020 comes around and you start to wonder where the next record is,” she continued. “I have lost my boy, and I need some time to see the good again, to finish making this for you.

“It won’t be the same work — as anyone who has felt loss can understand, there’s a door that opens that you step through, and everything is different on the other side. But when this great loss crystallises inside me, and my chest rebuilds around it, hopefully I’ll be able to finish up, and share it with you, and we’ll all grow together, as we always do.”

The post Lorde hints at writing and recording new music: “It’s been a very productive year” appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.