Meghan Markle and Natalie Portman Narrate Two New Disney+ Nature Documentaries — Both Available to Stream Now

Elephant and Dolphin Reef, both available to stream now — and you might recognize their storyteller’s voices.

Disneynature’s Elephant film is narrated by Meghan Markle and its Dolphin Reef movie is voiced by Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman. The new titles join the streaming services’ robust Earth Month collection, along with Penguins, a documentary released last year that also made its Disney+ debut today. Plus, Disneynature released fun extras called In the Footsteps of Elephant, A Life on the Edge, and Diving with Dolphins, which give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the unique filmmaking process of all three documentaries.

Anyone with a Disney+ subscription can stream all of these new titles, along with a slew of other Disney feature films and animated series. The streaming service has amassed over 28 million subscribers since its launch in November 2019, but if you’ve been waiting for a reason to sign up, now’s a great time. The company has been releasing highly anticipated movies early for its subscribers to watch while staying home; Frozen 2 hit Disney+ three months early on March 15, and as of today, its newest Pixar movie Onward is now available to stream — less than one month after it was released in theaters.

Along with the new film releases, Disney+ recently became available to stream in the UK, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. Scroll down to read more about the new Disney+ nature documentaries and start watching them today!

Elephant

Meghan Markle has lent her voice to narrate this story, which follows the lives of African elephant Shani and her son Jomo as they journey across the Kalahari Desert to reach a lush paradise. Led by their herd’s matriarch, Gaia, the family endures a number of challenges along the way, including brutal heat, a lack of resources, and a great deal of predators as they follow the path their ancestors once traveled.

Dolphin Reef

Dive under the sea with Disneynature’s signature storytelling style and Natalie Portman as she narrates this coming of age tale. The story highlights Echo, a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin who is eager to explore the ocean but knows he must take on new responsibilities at home. The coral reef his family inhabits relies on its members to keep it healthy, but Echo has a tough time resisting adventure.

