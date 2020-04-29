Search

Steven Spielberg on potential ‘Goonies’ sequel: “The problem is the bar you raised on this genre”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • April 29, 2020

"Every couple of years we come up with an idea but then it doesn’t hold water"

Steven Spielberg has spoken of the potential for a sequel of The Goonies over a reunion with the cast, 35 years later.

The Jaws filmmaker served as an executive producer on the 1985 cult film, based on a story he wrote about a group of kids attempting to save their homes and discovering an old treasure map.

Spielberg spoke of a potential sequel, which fans have been speculating about, over a cast reunion Zoom call organised as part of Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart series.

The filmmaker said sequel plans are suggested “every couple of years”, for the film directed by Richard Donner and written by Chris Columbus.

“Chris, Dick and I – and Lauren [Shuler Donner] – have had a lot of conversations about it,” Spielberg began.

“Every couple of years we come up with an idea but then it doesn’t hold water. The problem is the bar that all of you raised on this genre, I don’t think we’ve really successfully been able to find an idea that is better than The Goonies that we all made in the eighties.”

Elsewhere, Steven Spielberg rebooted his 1985 TV series Amazing Stories for five new episodes on Apple TV+, which began streaming last month.

Up next, Spielberg is directing a much-anticipated remake of West Side Story starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, as well as Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the original 1961 film. The film is due for release on 18 December 2020.

