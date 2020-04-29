Search

The Killers’ Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannuci Jr dissect ‘Mr Brightside’ in new video

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • April 29, 2020

"I was betrayed and I was able to turn it into a masterpiece".

The Killers have dissected ‘Mr Brightside’ to discuss the inspirations and meaning behind the track in a new video.

Taking part in Vevo’s ‘Watch This’ series, the pair adopted a Gogglebox-style format as they watched the music video for the 2003 track from the comfort of their sofa.

“It’s just a song about betrayal,” Flowers explains during the start of the clip.

He jokingly adds: “I was betrayed and I was able to turn it into a masterpiece”.

Flowers subsequently asks drummer Vannucci if he was nervous about filming the band’s first major music video. “No, I felt strangely comfortable,” Vannucci responded.

“I forgot how pretty everybody was”.

Flowers added: “When you start a band these kind of scenarios are actually the furthest thing from your mind. It never felt natural to me to make a music video. It still doesn’t. It’s hard enough for us to finish a song in an album.”

This comes after they debuted ‘Blowback’, the latest track from their forthcoming sixth album ‘Imploding The Mirage’.

Earlier this month The Killers shared new song ‘Fire In Bone’ as well as announcing rescheduled UK stadium tour dates for summer 2021.

Speaking to NME, frontman Brandon Flowers said that the new track captures the essence of the new album as a whole, of “tapping into the universe”.

“That’s my take on the unicorn entering the room or lightning striking,” he continued. “I’ve been lucky enough to have that experience a lot in my life. I’m grateful and I’m thankful for it, but it reminded me of the first album, when those moments happened a lot. “It winks at you and you’re hooked. You just want to chase it.”

 

