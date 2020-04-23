Search

‘Sons of Anarchy’ creator Kurt Sutter teases plans for sequel series

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tobi Akingbade • April 23, 2020

It will be about Jax's son.

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has revealed that he wants to make a sequel to the show called Sam Crow – and it will be all about Jax’s son, Abel.

The man behind the cult crime series has been engaging with fans on social media and answering their questions during the coronavirus lockdown.

The recent revelation came after a follower asked him what happened to Abel – the son of protagonist Jax Teller (portrayed by Charlie Hunnam).

He replied on Facebook at first but reposted it on Twitter. You can see his answer below:

The question reads: “How, in your mind, will Abel’s destiny play out?”

Underneath, the creator of the show replied: “I had this revelation between SoA and [follow-up show] Mayans, that the SoA mythology would be four shows. Sons of Anarchy, Mayans M.C., First Nine and Sam Crow.

“First Nine would be a limited series. Nine episodes. It would end before we began to tread on history we created in Sons. Sam Crow would be the fate of Wendi, Nero, Abel and Thomas.”

However, Sutter did not shed any light on when, or if, Sam Crow would be available for viewing.

He continued: “I can’t discuss my current situation with Fox, so right now I can’t comment on the reality of any of this happening.”

However, the idea alone left fans online excited.

One person replied: “Please please please, oh and did I mention please.”

Another said: “This would be amazing. #NetflixOriginals for First Nine and Same Crow.”

“Would love to see Abel and Thomas make their way back to Charming, reunite with Opies kids,” a third fan tweeted.

Sons of Anarchy was picked up by FX, running seven seasons as well between 2008 and 2014.

