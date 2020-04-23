‘Breaking Bad’ creator Vince Gilligan “embarrassed” over not wanting Lalo in ‘Better Call Saul’

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan has said that he did not want Lalo to appear in Better Call Saul at first – but he is glad to have been proven wrong now.

The new beloved villain Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), a character who was mentioned by Saul in a quick line in Breaking Bad may have been a risky inclusion, but the character is now a fan favorite.

Following the Better Call Saul‘s season five finale this week Gilligan told Rolling Stone: “I’m embarrassed to admit this now, but back in Season One or Two, when I was more active on the show, Peter kept saying, ‘We’ve gotta answer who Lalo is,’ and I finally said, ‘I don’t know that we need to answer every single question.’

“And, man, I was wrong. If Peter hadn’t pushed, we wouldn’t have Tony Dalton. We wouldn’t have this amazing character. So, some of the ones that I found the most frustrating to deal with, that I said, ‘Ah, the hell with them. Who cares?’ tend to be the best ones of all.”

Lalo was introduced in season four and became a prominent villain. Peter Gould, the co-creator of Better Call Saul, recently revealed why he returned DEA agent Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) to the Breaking Bad spinoff prequel show.

He said that “it seemed obvious” that bent attorney Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) would come to work with DEA agents at some point in season 5.

“And as soon as you say the letters D-E-A in our world, that means Hank Schrader,” Gould told Entertainment Weekly.

