Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch Lizzo and SZA host meditation class on Instagram Live

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • April 24, 2020

Lizzo even brought the flute out

Lizzo and SZA treated fans to a live meditation practice from their respective homes on Instagram last night.

The pair led the 45-minute session, aimed at putting fans in a calmer state of mind.

Included in the session was a customary song on the flute from Lizzo, while SZA experimented with a Tibetan ‘singing bowl’.

See the full 45-minute meditation session below.

Lizzo has previously shared meditation mantras with her fans to help them through the coronavirus crisis. “We’re not going to let fear become the next pandemic. Namaste,” she wrote back in March while sharing a meditation video.

Both stars have recently taken part in high profile fundraising livestreams to raise money for key workers and struggling businesses during the pandemic.

Last weekend, Lizzo was part of the Lady Gaga-hosted fundraiser One World: Together At Home, which also featured performances from the likes of Paul McCartneyThe Rolling StonesBillie Eilish and Taylor Swift and has raised over £100 million so far for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Lizzo performed Sam Cooke track ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ for the event.

SZA, meanwhile, took part in the Jersey 4 Jersey fundraiser this week, which included performances from a number of New Jersey-based artists including Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi, as well as a Fountains of Wayne reunion in tribute to late frontman Adam Schlesinger, with the band being fronted by Sharon Van Etten.

The post Watch Lizzo and SZA host meditation class on Instagram Live appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

1 1 6
  1. shivakant1994
  2. zlorena
    zlorena ★Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously 1500 Dollars Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet… Click HERE……­­.Www.work83.com
    ...show more
  3. Emma675
    Emma Since people are losing their jobs all over the world, there are still some trusted sites which pay you good money for working online. There is no registration or signup fee. For more information visit........................... www.work75.com
    ...show more
  4. yaltimulmo
    yaltimulmo Since people are losing their jobs all over the world, there are still some trusted sites which pay you good money for working online. There is no registration or signup fee. For more information visit...........................www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  5. EmilieLolita
    Emilie Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💦💧 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other on a💚 much more personal level ==>> v.ht/yyoK
    ...show more
  6. EmilieLolita
    Emilie Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💦💧 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other on a💚 much more personal level ==>> v.ht/yyoK
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.