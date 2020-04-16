Search

‘Saved By The Bell’ reboot reunites original cast 30 years on – watch

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Charlotte Krol • April 16, 2020

Revival centres on the tension between teens from two newly-merged high schools

The first teaser trailer for the reboot of Saved By The Bell has landed.

In the new series, which is set 30 years on from the events at California’s Bayside High, original cast member Mark-Paul Gosselaar reprises his role as Zack Morris, who is now a local politician. Gosselaar is forced to merge two high schools thanks to a local government scandal, which creates a rift between the town’s rich and poor teenagers.

Original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley also reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano respectively, with Slater now working as a gym teacher at Bayside High.

In the clip, Slater teases two pupils about hooking up with their mothers when he was younger. “When I was in high school, I constantly used to fight with my best friend over a hot girl. That was actually your dad, over your mom,” he tells one student.

“Then I’d just find another girl that I really liked and I’d start hooking up with her instead,” he says to another. “Oh wait, that was your mom.”

New cast members for the reboot include Dexter Darden, Josie Totah and Mitchell Hoog, who is playing Morris’ son Mac.

The revival of Saved By The Bell will air on new US streaming platform later this year. There is currently no UK release date.

Earlier this year actress Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle on the original US sitcom that aired from 1989-1993, said she felt “slighted and hurt” not be included in the revival.

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be a part of the Saved By the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members’ events,” she said on US talk show Dr Oz.

She suggested the exclusion was down to her bipolar disorder. “I also realise having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”

'Saved By The Bell' reboot reunites original cast 30 years on – watch

