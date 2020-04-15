Search

Jason Momoa Jokes He's the 'P.E. Coach' at Home for His Kids While They're in Virtual School

By PEOPLE/Georgia Slater • April 15, 2020

Jason Momoa has taken on a new role while in self-isolation with his family.

While appearing on the new at-home edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, the Aquaman star discussed how he’s been helping his daughter Lola, 12, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 11 — who he shares with wife Lisa Bonet — stay active while home from school.

“You’re the one guy who would be prepared to be quarantined because you have a fun house,” DeGeneres told the actor.

“I do, we’ve had a really nice time,” he agreed. “There’s a lot of things, we’ve got skateboard ramps, climbing walls, throwing tomahawks and shooting bow and arrows. We have a little bit of space, so I feel very thankful.”

The 40-year-old explained that since being at home his kids “are doing very well,” adding that Nakoa-Wolf is already used to the environment as he was “being home-schooled anyways.”

However, Momoa admitted that when it comes to helping his kids with school, he takes on more of the job of a “P.E. coach.”

“Thank god they have their teachers and much respect because it’s kind of [over my head] for me,” he laughed. “I’m like the P.E. coach, like ‘Get your ass outside!’ You want to go rock climb, skateboard, that’s about it.”

When they’re not busy with school, Momoa said his kids “have time to check in with their friends” and are enjoying having their dad around.

“I rarely get to be home, so it’s pretty special,” the actor shared.

“I think [my kids] are really loving it, they’re loving having me home and we’re having a great time. We’re just getting around like everybody else is,” he told DeGeneres.

As for the superhero star himself, Momoa revealed he’s also trying to stay active.

“Right now I’ve just been taking it easy on the food because I love eating and I can’t get all the things I like,” the actor said.

“So I’ve just been riding my bike and trying to thin out a little bit, I’ve been getting a little heavy.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.

