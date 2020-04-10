Search

Discover

NEWS

Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ could be released on Netflix due to huge budget

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tom Skinner • April 10, 2020

It's going into production this year

Martin Scorsese could be set to release his upcoming new movie Killers Of The Flower Moon through Netflix due to its enormous budget.

The streaming giant snapped up the director’s previous film The Irishman last year, as no other studio could afford the total figure required to produce it.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Killers… budget has already exceeded $200 million (£160m) – outstretching The Irishman‘s total cost by over $50 million (£40m). If accurate, this would make it Scorsese’s most expensive movie to date.

As a result, bosses at Paramount are reportedly uncertain over whether they can afford the entire sum.

The WSJ report goes on to claim that the studio is open to striking a deal in order to release the film in partnership with another platform. It’s said that Scorsese is also in talks regarding deals with Universal and MGM.

Adapted from David Grann’s true-crime thriller of the same name, Killers Of The Flower Moon details the killings against the Osage Indian tribe in Oklahoma back in the 1920s after large oil deposits were found beneath their land.

Paramount signed up to the adaptation after the rights to the original book brought a reported $5 million (£4m) in 2016.

Earlier this year, Martin Scorsese penned a heartfelt message to director Bong Joon-ho following the Oscar success of the latter’s film Parasite. Bong said. “I can’t tell you what the letter said because it’s something personal.”

The post Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ could be released on Netflix due to huge budget appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

6 4 7
  1. proroni
    pro roni Are you looking for an Amazing logo for your Company Or Business? You are right place hare. Please go ahead & order now. bit.ly/2JGqmEG
    ...show more
  2. DianaaMisstres
    DianaaMisstres Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> gg.gg/hurj0
    ...show more
  3. DianaaMisstres
    DianaaMisstres Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> gg.gg/hurj0 Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> gg.gg/hurj0
    ...show more
  4. CGHn
    P STATUS learn so much from you, i slept during the irishman....are u even irish
    ...show more
  5. CGHn
    P STATUS no heartsss....this time
    ...show more
  6. CarolynJMitchell
    CarolynJMitchell Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out........HER☛☛ www.works35.com
    ...show more
  7. berzodirke
    berzodirke Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out........HER......www.money87.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.