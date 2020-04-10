Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien releases delicate new Laura Marling collaboration, ‘Cloak Of The Night’

Radiohead‘s Ed O’Brien has shared a new song called ‘Cloak Of The Night’ featuring Laura Marling – you can listen below.

The track is the final taste of O’Brien’s upcoming solo album ‘Earth’, which will be released under his EOB moniker next Friday (April 17). It follows on from previous cuts ‘Olympik’, ‘Brasil’ and ‘Shangri-La’.

‘Cloak Of The Night’ is a stripped-back acoustic collaboration with Marling, whose vocals blend with O’Brien’s to deliver the lines: “You and me all night long/ You and me/ You and me in this storm/ Holding tight“.

The song, which serves as the closing track on ‘Earth’, arrives with an accompanying official visualizer.

‘Earth’ was produced by Flood and will contain guest appearances from O’Brien’s Radiohead bandmate Colin Greenwood, Portishead guitarist Adrian Utley, Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche and more. You can see the full tracklist below.

1. Shangri-La

2. Brasil

3. Deep Days

4. Long Time Coming

5. Mass

6. Banksters

7. Sail On

8. Olympik

9. Cloak of the Night

Meanwhile, Laura Marling has returned today with her seventh album ‘Song For Our Daughter’. In a five-star review, NME said: “Album seven is a piece of a person we are familiar with. It might be less folky than her previous work, more guided by vital words than percussive rhythm, but it still feels cohesive and like a safe haven.

“The album is a balm, Marling a lifeline – and a source of stability. We’re lucky to have her.”

