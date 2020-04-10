Search

Dr Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ is finally coming to streaming platforms

April 10, 2020

The classic LP will arrive on 4/20

Dr Dre‘s debut album ‘The Chronic’ is finally coming to streaming services, it has been confirmed.

Released in 1992, the classic LP features the tracks “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang’, ‘Let Me Ride’, and ‘Fuck Wit Dre Day (And Everybody’s Celebratin’)’.

Now, the record will become widely available online through Entertainment One. Fans will be able to listen on Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music and other major services from April 20.

“Fans now have another reason to celebrate on what has become a national holiday, celebrating all things cannabis-related – where legally allowed and in moderation of course,” said Chris Taylor of Entertainment One.

“We are so happy Dr Dre has opened this door so everyone can experience the brilliance of this seminal work.”

‘The Chronic’ was previously only available to stream back in 2015 via Apple Music, owing to Dre’s partnership with the tech giant.

The rapper had made the decision to only distribute the title physically, a move that was upheld in a lawsuit back in 2011. Dre won the legal battle against Death Row Records, which gave his the overall say on the release format of ‘The Chronic’ going forward.

Last year, Dr Dre revealed that he didn’t want to feature as a rapper at all on his ‘2001’ album – and just wanted to serve as producer.

