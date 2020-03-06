‘Back To The Future’: Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox reunite at charity event

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox staged a low-key Back To The Future reunion this week at a charity event.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation, whose research hopes to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease, staged the charity poker tournament in question.

Fox, who suffers from Parkinson’s, posed for a picture with his old co-star Lloyd at the event, with the resulting picture going on the latter’s Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night A post shared by Christopher Lloyd (@mrchristopherlloyd) on Mar 5, 2020 at 8:50am PST

“Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night,” Lloyd wrote in the accompanying caption.

Another picture of the two actors together at the event was also shared by Fox.

View this post on Instagram All in with @mrchristopherlloyd at @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night! A post shared by Michael J Fox (@realmikejfox) on Mar 4, 2020 at 3:58pm PST

Lloyd played Emmett “Doc” Brown while Fox played Marty McFly in the three Back To The Future films, which came out between 1985 and 1990.

The huge success of that film trilogy subsequently led to a theme park ride, an animated series and a number of Back To The Future video games.

A Back To The Future musical is currently running at the Manchester Opera House. The original trilogy’s director Robert Zemeckis and co-writer Bob Gale are behind this stage adaptation.

“The combined eight-time Grammy Award-winning pairing of Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard will send you on an electrifying ride through time with an all-new score alongside the movie’s iconic hits, including ‘The Power of Love’, ‘Johnny B Goode’, ‘Earth Angel’ and ‘Back in Time’,” a premise promises.

