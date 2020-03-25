Search

The 1975’s next single is just “days away”, says the band’s manager

By Tom Skinner • March 25, 2020

Get ready to dance

The 1975 are set to release their new single ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’ at some point in the coming days.

The track, which will appear on the band’s upcoming album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, was premiered during last month’s UK arena tour. Frontman Matt Healy later confirmed that it would be the group’s next offering.

Taking to Twitter earlier today (March 25), the band’s manager Jamie Oborne revealed that the studio version of ‘If You’re Too Shy…’ was “days away (single digits)”. He also said the song sounds like “heaven”.

The confirmation came as part of a series of updates from the Dirty Hit boss, who also said that the full ‘Notes…’ tracklist would also be arriving next week. Elsewhere, Oborne described the project as The 1975’s “best album” to date.

You can see some of those tweets below.

‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’ has already proved to be a hit with fans, while NME described the cut as “a horn-driven uptempo bop”.

Earlier this month, Healy was forced to debunk rumours of a Drive Like I Do comeback after a new website was launched bearing the band’s logo. The singer subsequently confirmed that this was a “fake website” before it was taken offline.

‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ was initially set to be released on February 21, but in January Healy revealed that their fourth album would be pushed back to April 24. During ’75’s recent tour, the singer revealed that the album had once again been delayed

2 2 5
