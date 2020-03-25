Search

Discover

NEWS

Ryan Reynolds records comic coronavirus PSA: “We all know it’s the celebrities that we count on most”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • March 25, 2020

The 'Deadpool' actor flexed his comedy muscles

Ryan Reynolds has recorded his own coronavirus public service announcement on Instagram urging people to stay home in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tagged the Deadpool actor on Twitter, as well as musician Michael Bublé, after sharing his own video message from self-quarantine since his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

“I think in times of crisis, we all know it’s the celebrities that we count on most,” Reynolds began. “They’re the ones who are going to get us through this – right after healthcare workers, of course.

“First responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequins – they’re great. Childhood imaginary friends? Sure! Like, 400 other types of people.”

The address then turned more serious to stress the importance of self-isolation to flatten the curve. “Look, stay at home. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands. We are going to get through this thing together,” Ryan Reynolds said.

A number of celebrities have been reaching out to fans to further highlight the urgency of social distancing. Robert De Niro filmed a video now published on New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s YouTube channel.

“We need to stop the spread of this virus and we can only do it together, not just to protect ourselves, but to protect others and all the older people you love. Please,” said De Niro, before adding a threat, somewhat in character. “I’m watching you!”

The coronavirus outbreak has affected the film, TV and music industries greatly, delaying movie and album releases and postponing production and gigs in order to limit any further spread. Here’s the full list of delayed or suspended film and TV projects.

The post Ryan Reynolds records comic coronavirus PSA: “We all know it’s the celebrities that we count on most” appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 5 6
  1. wibobe23
    wibobe I earned $5000 ultimate month by using operating online only for 5 to 8 hours on my computer and this was so smooth that i personally couldn't accept as true with before working on this website. if you too need to earn this sort of huge cash then come and be part of us. do this internet-website online ...........HERE>>>>>>www.mywork5.com
    ...show more
  2. hays.tamar1
    hays I make $85/hour from working freelance on my laptop. Before this job i've been out of a job for 5 months but last month my payment with bonus was little over $18000 just for working on the laptop for about 5 hours a day. Here's the site to read more how you can do it too. HERE →→ www.bizrecorder.com
    ...show more
  3. ElizaaLova
    ElizaaLova Is your dic︆︆k free today? 💚 My pus︆︆sy yes💋 Wr︆︆ite me here and better call =>>> gg.gg/gywmm
    ...show more
  4. rortetogna
    rortetogna [ Work At Home For USA ]my friend's ex-wife makes $73 every hour on the internet. She has been fired for 5 months but last month her check was $20281 just working on the internet for a few hours. read review....Lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more
  5. 2tprints
    2tprint my idol
    ...show more
  6. sisopom955
    sisopom955 ●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬●[ USA ONLY ]★I a­m m­a­k­ing 16­­k­­ mo­­nt­­hl­y f­or w­ork­­i­ng fr­­om ho­me. I n­ev­­er th­o­ug­ht th­­at i­­t wa­s­ le­­g­­it bu­t m­­­y ­be­st f­r­ie­nd­ is ea­rni­­ng 1­­0 th­­ou­­­­sa­nd do­­ll­­ar­­s a ­mo­­­n­­th b­y wo­­­rk­­in­g o­­n­­li­ne a­­nd sh­­­e r­ec­­omm­­­en­­de­­d m­­e t­­o t­r­­y i­­t. ★ for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lotCOPY HERE☛☛☛  www.richfly2.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.