Paul Banks of Interpol’s new supergroup Muzz share new single ‘Broken Tambourine’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Andrew Trendell • March 24, 2020

Banks is also joined by Josh Kaufman and Matt Barrick.

Muzz, the new band formed of members of Interpol, Bonny Light Horseman and The Walkmen, have shared their single ‘Broken Tambourine’. Check out the video below.

Consisting of Paul Banks  Interpol), Josh Kaufman (esteemed producer and member of Bonny Light Horseman), and Matt Barrick (drummer of Jonathan Fire*Eater, The Walkmen, and Fleet Foxes’ touring band), Muzz made their debut when they secretly dropped the song ‘Bad Feeling’ on Soundcloud earlier this month.

Now they’ve shared the sparse and cinematic ‘Broken Tambourine’, the band’s first official release through Matador records.

It has now emerged that the band have been recording material together since 2015, with Banks and Kaufman having been friends since attending high school together in their teens, before later coming to tour together in their respective bands and collaborate on a variety of projects. The band are expected to announce a full album in the months ahead.

The Interpol frontman has worked on various side projects over the years, including his Banks and Steelz collaboration with Wu-Tang Clan‘s RZA, his work as Julian Plenti, and a rap mixtape and solo album under his own name.

Interpol are currently taking some downtime after the release of 2018’s acclaimed ‘Marauder’ and 2019’s ‘A Fine Mess’ EP.

Speaking to NME last summer about new Interpol material, guitarist Dan Kessler said: “We never really plan things out and we’ve been pretty much on the road all the time. From day one we just realised that we work better if we don’t do ‘what if’ kind of scenarios. We’re doing this, we’ll play this, then we’ll take a little break, get back in the room and it’s just gonna be what it’s gonna be.

“I think it’s  a good thing – meaning that whatever comes out then is what we’re ready to say versus planning it out and being too scripted. There’s things that are subconsciously probably happening now like ideas and so forth but they need time to cement and then come out on their own. It’s good to have a little separation and time between records and releases and writing periods.”

