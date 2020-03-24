Search

Discover

NEWS

Dua Lipa reschedules ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour for 2021 – get full details here

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • March 24, 2020

Dua will now hit the road early next year.

Dua Lipa has confirmed details of her rescheduled UK and European tour, after coronavirus forced her to shelve the shows.

The ‘Physical’ singer was set to hit the road in May 2020, in support of her second album ‘Future Nostalgia’, but the dates will now take place in January 2021 instead.

Posting on Twitter to announce details of the new shows, Lipa also confirmed that tour supports Lolo Zouai and Black Betty will join her for the rescheduled dates.

Check out the new dates in full below.

JANUARY 2021

03 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle
04 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow
06 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
08 – 3Arena, Dublin
09 – 3Arena, Dublin
12 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
13 – Arena, Birmingham
15 – O2 Arena, London
16 – O2 Arena, London
19 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardfiff
21 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
22 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
25 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany
26 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
27 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne

FEBRUARY 2020 
03 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
04 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp
08 – Accorhotels Arena, Paris
10 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan
14 – Palau Saint Jordi, Barcelona
16 – Wizink Centre, Madrid

This comes after Lipa moved forward the release of her new album ‘Future Nostalgia’ to this Friday (March 27).

The project was initially scheduled to come out on April 3, but the singer revealed news of the early release during an emotional Instagram Live session yesterday (March 23).

Speaking through tears, she suggested that the global chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic played a part in the change.

In a five-star review of ‘Future Nostalgia‘, NME wrote: “When she made this album, the musician couldn’t know just how awful a state the world would be upon its release. But that just makes her achieving her mission all the more important. ‘Future Nostalgia’ is a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties to… if only for a little while.”

The post Dua Lipa reschedules ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour for 2021 – get full details here appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 4 7
  1. moayad.rokas112
    moayadRokas I quit working at shoprite and now I make $50/h - $85/h...how? I'm freelancing online! My work didn't exactly make me happy so I decided to take a break and try something new… after 6 years it was big step for me to quit my day job but now I couldn't be happier. Here is what i do, HERE →→→→→→ www.bizrecorder.com
    ...show more
  2. wehep58122
    wehep58122 Google is now paying $17000 to $22000 per month for working online from home. I have joined this job 2 months ago and i have earned $20544 in my first month from this job. I can say my life is changed-completely for the better! Check it out whaat i do..... click here ======►► www.snagwiki.com
    ...show more
  3. Meysom
    Meysom My friend's step-mother makes $65/hour on the computer. She has been fired for seven months but last month her check was $8471 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Details HERE......www.WORKS48.com
    ...show more
  4. ElizaaLova
    ElizaaLova Hey.💚.I’m under your control. 💥💦 Let’s have a great time tog︆︆ether >> gg.gg/gywmm
    ...show more
  5. nesforprofit
    Nestor Nonato I quit working at home so now I make $15/hr at ShopRite and I am #winningatlife
    ...show more
  6. nesforprofit
    Nestor Nonato #doitdua
    ...show more
  7. hayan73
    hayan jhon If You Are On A Lookout For A Way To Earn Your First Dollar Online You Can Stop Searching! Start Now With This Award Winning Program And Receive Your First Paycheck Within A Week! Find out more here........ www.Works39.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.