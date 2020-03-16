Search

Watch Guns N’ Roses perform ‘So Fine’ for first time in 27 years

March 16, 2020

Take me down to Mexico City

Guns N’ Roses headlined the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, airing out some old classics – despite mounting pressure on the band to postpone their tour in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Performing a slightly shorter set, the band performed the Duff McKagan-written ‘So Fine’ for the first time since the ‘Use Your Illusion’ tour in 1993. McKagan sang and played the song alongside Slash while Axl Rose moved offstage. Watch fan footage of the performance below.

Guns N’ Roses have postponed some shows on their upcoming tour of South America and Central America – including Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Columbia – but only due to government mandates. The band still intend to play scheduled dates in Ecuador, Peru, Guatemala, Dominican Republic and Portugal in the coming weeks.

Axl Rose and co’s world tour still has a long way to run, with European dates in May and June before returning to North America in July and August for stadium concerts with special guests Smashing Pumpkins.

There are currently no indications from the band that these will be cancelled or postponed, meaning they are one of the few major bands still touring in spite of concerns about the spread of COVID-19. The band had previously posted a mocked-up image of the classic ‘Appetite For Destruction’ cover with face masks.

Last month (February 12), Rose continued his criticism of Donald Trump with a tweet parodying his famous ‘Make America Great Again’ hats.

The singer has frequently criticised the US President. Back in 2018, Axl hit out at Trump saying that his campaign was using “loopholes” to play music at rallies and other events without the performers’ consent.

