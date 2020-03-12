Search

Discover

NEWS

ACMs 2020: Miranda Lambert and Host Keith Urban Set to Perform

By PEOPLE/Darlene Aderoju • March 12, 2020

Not only will ACM-nominated Keith Urban host the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards,

he’ll also hit the stage to deliver an exciting performance.

Urban, 52, isn’t the only star to grace the stage at country music’s party of the year — Miranda Lambert will also put on a show. Lambert, 36, will give a solo performance and also be part of a joint act with Lindsay Ell, 30, Elle King, 30, Ashley McBryde, 36, Tenille Townes, 26, and Caylee Hammack, 25, as they perform their cover of the country classic “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” which is up for the music event of the year award.

The ACMs will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on CBS. It will be available for streaming both live and on-demand across digital platforms on the CBS All Access subscription service.

Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert

RELATED: ACMs 2020: Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris and Dan + Shay Lead Nominations with Keith Urban to Host

Tickets to watch the show in person are available for purchase at the ACMs official website. Fans can find additional information regarding the show on the site or by following the ACMs official social media pages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The star-studded list of ACM nominees is bountiful. Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett, both 29, along with producer Dann Huff, 59, have the most nods this year with five nominations each. Morris — who is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Ryan Hurd — is nominated in four categories, including group of the year which marks her first nomination in the category as a member of The Highwomen. Thomas Rhett is up for his first-ever entertainer of the year nomination.

Miranda Lambert

RELATED: Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Retires from NYPD After Taking Leave of Absence

Blake Shelton and Old Dominion received four nominations, while McBryde, Lambert, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Kacey Musgraves each earned three.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of the country duo Dan + Shay received nominations in the video of the year, music event of the year and song of the year categories for “10,000 Hours,” their collaboration with pop star Justin Bieber, who is a first-time nominee at the awards show.

Women are up for wins in every main award category where they are eligible, including entertainer of the year (Carrie Underwood) and album of the year (Morris and Lambert) at the 2020 ACMs.

0 4
  1. JennyTeacher18
    Jenny I love SE︆︆X and I love to SU︆︆CK.💥💦 If you want me, write to me on my li︆︆nk and we'll talk about our meeting==>> bit.do/fyV8L
    ...show more
  2. wasexil198
    wasexil1 My Boy pal makes $seventy five/hour at the internet. he has been without a assignment for six months however remaining month his pay have become $16453 genuinely working at the internet for some hours. immediately from the source............www.mywork5.com
    ...show more
  3. suhardibku
    suhardib hello im a blogger too...i found out your blog on google,its a nice blog, full of information and i like to read your article, keep work.. would you mind to visit my blog too and give some suggestion to improve my blog.. this is my blog address : <a href="seamlesstech.biz">Games Online dan Offline</a><a href="cheapraybans.com.co">Kacamata Rayban</a><a href="michaelkorsoutletstores.us">Michaelkors Outlet</a><a href="ilovesaude.com">vitamin dan suplemen</a><a href="mamayaloloco.com/blog">Ibu dan Anak</a><a href="avril-images.net">Avril Lavigne Fanpage</a><a href="encuentro.social">Politik dalam dan luar negeri</a><a href="pinstripesandtweed.com">Fashion Article</a><a href="hdwallpaper.us/blog">Real Estate Property</a>thank you.
    ...show more
  4. CarolynAGuthrie
    CarolynAGuthrie My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour.... click here ====►► www.bayusd11.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.