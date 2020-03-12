ACMs 2020: Miranda Lambert and Host Keith Urban Set to Perform

he’ll also hit the stage to deliver an exciting performance.

Urban, 52, isn’t the only star to grace the stage at country music’s party of the year — Miranda Lambert will also put on a show. Lambert, 36, will give a solo performance and also be part of a joint act with Lindsay Ell, 30, Elle King, 30, Ashley McBryde, 36, Tenille Townes, 26, and Caylee Hammack, 25, as they perform their cover of the country classic “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” which is up for the music event of the year award.

The ACMs will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on CBS. It will be available for streaming both live and on-demand across digital platforms on the CBS All Access subscription service.

Tickets to watch the show in person are available for purchase at the ACMs official website. Fans can find additional information regarding the show on the site or by following the ACMs official social media pages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The star-studded list of ACM nominees is bountiful. Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett, both 29, along with producer Dann Huff, 59, have the most nods this year with five nominations each. Morris — who is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Ryan Hurd — is nominated in four categories, including group of the year which marks her first nomination in the category as a member of The Highwomen. Thomas Rhett is up for his first-ever entertainer of the year nomination.

Blake Shelton and Old Dominion received four nominations, while McBryde, Lambert, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Kacey Musgraves each earned three.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of the country duo Dan + Shay received nominations in the video of the year, music event of the year and song of the year categories for “10,000 Hours,” their collaboration with pop star Justin Bieber, who is a first-time nominee at the awards show.

Women are up for wins in every main award category where they are eligible, including entertainer of the year (Carrie Underwood) and album of the year (Morris and Lambert) at the 2020 ACMs.