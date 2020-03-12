Search

Disney's Live-Action Peter Pan Casts Milla Jovovich's Daughter as Wendy: 'So Proud of Our Baby'

By PEOPLE/Benjamin VanHoose • March 12, 2020

Disney‘s new Wendy comes from a big-screen bloodline.

Twelve-year-old Ever Gabo Anderson has landed the role in the upcoming live-action remake of 1953’s Peter Pan. The young newcomer is the oldest daughter of Resident Evil actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson.

Ever will star alongside Alexander Molony, who has been tapped to star as Peter Pan. She will also play a young Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming Marvel superhero flick Black Widow.

“We can finally talk about @evergaboanderson’s secret projects😆😆😆,” wrote Jovovich, 44, on Instagram, publicly reacting to the casting news. “… after a worldwide search, she’s been cast as Wendy in @disney’s new live action Peter and Wendy movie!! We’re so proud of our baby!”

She added: “Ever has been wanting to act since she was 5 and she’s put the time, focus and energy into making her dream come true! Congratulations Ever!!🌟🌟🌟.”

From left: Milla Jovovich, Ever and Paul W.S. Anderson in Feb. 2019

Pete’s Dragon director David Lowery will helm the fantasy reimagining.

Jovovich — who is also mom to Dashiel Edan, 4½, and 1-month-old Osian — got to make Ever’s first foray into acting a family affair when her mini-me played her Resident Evil character in a flashback in the franchise’s 2016 sequel, directed by Anderson, 55.

Though it was her first film role, Ever was bound to dabble in acting, considering she had been around the sets of earlier Resident Evil films since she was a toddler.

<em>Peter Pan</em> (1953)

“She knows if she wants to sit on set and look at the monitors, she has to be quiet,” Anderson told PEOPLE in 2010 of his then-2½-year-old daughter. “She wears her headphones and she tells me: ‘Daddy, there’s a lot of cables. You have to be careful of the cables.’ So she’s a real delight!”

He added at the time: “I wouldn’t let [Ever] come to set when the zombies were around because I didn’t want her to have nightmares, but she’s certainly enjoyed coming around all the sets, and she’s very much growing up as a kind of movie child.”

According to a post on Ever’s Instagram, the new movie is set to film later this summer. Peter Pan joins other titles like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, Mulan and others to get the animation-to-live-action treatment. Disney is also reportedly working on a live-action update of Bambi.

