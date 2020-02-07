‘The Matrix 4’ on-set footage gives first look at Keanu Reeves as Neo

New footage has surfaced online of Keanu Reeves filming for the upcoming sci-fi sequel The Matrix 4.

Eagled-eyed fans will notice that Reeves’ character, Neo, has made some notable changes to his clothing choices as he wore a more casual green jacket, jeans and beanie hat.

The footage was originally taken by a local man, Doug Dalton, in San Francisco’s Chinatown, where the scenes were being shot.

Online users have already speculated that Neo’s unusually ordinary fashion options could mean that he has ended up being plugged back into the Matrix.

iZombie actor Andrew Caldwell was recently confirmed to join franchise newcomers Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick and Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff.

Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith are set to reprise their roles as Neo, Trinity and Niobe respectively in the movie, which is set to be released in 2021. Lana Wachowski is also returning to direct the motion picture.

Meanwhile, Abdul-Mateen is rumoured to be a young Morpheus – who was portrayed by Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy – while Iron Fist’s Hewick is set to play a Neo-like female character.

However, not everybody will be making a return. Hugo Weaving, who portrayed Agent Smith in the first three films, recently confirmed that he will not be featuring since the filming clashed with his starring role in the theatre production of The Visit.

The original film in the franchise was released in 1999 with two sequels – The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions – both following in 2003.

Matrix 4 is expected to hit cinemas in the UK in May 2021.

