Search

Discover

NEWS

Vampire Weekend share bonus tracks from ‘Father Of The Bride’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • February 28, 2020

One is Jude Law reading the classic poem 'Lord Ullin’s Daughter'

Vampire Weekend have shared three bonus tracks which previously only featured on the Japanese edition of ‘Father of the Bride’.

‘Houston Dubai’, ‘I Don’t Think Much About Her No More’ and ‘Lord Ullin’s Daughter’ are all available on streaming services now.

The latter of the three is a haunting rendition of Thomas Campbell’s classic Scottish poem, which is read by actor Jude Law while a subtle piano plays out in the background.
 

“A chieftain to the A Chieftan to the Highlands bound,Cries, ‘Boatman, do not tarry;
And I’ll give thee a silver pound To row us o’er the ferry,” Law recites.

In a four-star review of 2019’s ‘Father Of The Bride‘, NME described Vampire Weekend’s fourth album as “a key reinvention for the indie stalwarts, with a looseness and funkiness that proves, thankfully, they’ve not overthought the comeback.”

“Depending on your mood, there’ll be songs you’d happily lop off for a more streamlined listen, but by and large, all of these songs make the patchwork much more vibrant,” NME’s Thomas Smith wrote.

“If there’s another wait this long for album five, we trust that they’ll make use of the time.”

Vampire Weekend will also headline New York’s Governor’s Ball Festival in June.

The post Vampire Weekend share bonus tracks from ‘Father Of The Bride’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

6 8 11
Load more comments
  1. MonicaTits
    Monica Hey..My pussy gets so wet, look at ....❤❤ Wanna come inside? >> is.gd/user5386
    ...show more
  2. JennyTeacher18
    Jenny You wants new feelings ? ⚡⚡ add me. ➤➤ You won't bedis︆︆appointed! ✅✅ write me ✅✅==>> v.ht/U5iS
    ...show more
  3. Mathewprince
    Mathew Prince Hey guys, loving the comments! Myspace forever!
    ...show more
  4. Thentrals63
    JosePTalley S­t­a­r­t n­o­w e­a­r­n­i­n­g c­a­s­h e­v­e­r­y m­o­n­t­h o­n­l­i­n­e f­r­o­m h­o­m­e­. G­e­t­t­i­n­g p­a­i­d m­o­r­e t­h­a­n $­1­5­k b­y d­o­i­n­g a­n e­a­s­y j­o­b o­n­l­i­n­e­. ­I h­a­v­e m­a­d­e $­1­9­7­1­5 i­n l­a­s­t ­4 w­e­e­k­s f­r­o­m t­h­i­s j­o­b­. E­a­s­y t­o j­o­i­n a­n­d e­a­r­n­i­n­g f­r­o­m t­h­i­s a­r­e j­u­s­t a­w­e­s­o­m­e­. J­o­i­n t­h­i­s r­i­g­h­t n­o­w b­y f­o­l­l­o­w i­n­s­t­r­u­c­t­i­o­n­s h­e­r­e­.­.­.­.­.­.­.↠www.2salary.com
    ...show more
  5. jokovot997
    jokovot997 I am makng $165 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience masses freedom now that i'm my non-public boss. that is what I do......↓↓↓↓COPY THIS SITE↓↓↓↓HERE☛...............www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  6. Thentrals63
    JosePTalley S­t­a­r­t n­o­w e­a­r­n­i­n­g c­a­s­h e­v­e­r­y m­o­n­t­h o­n­l­i­n­e f­r­o­m h­o­m­e­. G­e­t­t­i­n­g p­a­i­d m­o­r­e t­h­a­n $­1­5­k b­y d­o­i­n­g a­n e­a­s­y j­o­b o­n­l­i­n­e­. ­I h­a­v­e m­a­d­e $­1­9­7­1­5 i­n l­a­s­t ­4 w­e­e­k­s f­r­o­m t­h­i­s j­o­b­. E­a­s­y t­o j­o­i­n a­n­d e­a­r­n­i­n­g f­r­o­m t­h­i­s a­r­e j­u­s­t a­w­e­s­o­m­e­. J­o­i­n t­h­i­s r­i­g­h­t n­o­w b­y f­o­l­l­o­w i­n­s­t­r­u­c­t­i­o­n­s h­e­r­e­.­.­.­.­.­.­.↠www.2salary.com
    ...show more
  7. ArthurISchultz
    ArthurISchultz I am making $125 per hour working online on my laptop among my family. I continue doing work in my room talking to them. Its too easy to complete it no experience or skill required. You just need internet and PC/laptop. Hurry up and join the link......HER☛  www.bayusd11.com
    ...show more
  8. cepolo6263
    cepolo6263 Start getting paid every month online from home more than $15k just by doing very simple and easy job from home. Last month i have earned $17954 from this online job just by giving this 2 hrs a day using my laptop. I am now a good online earner. Get this job you guys also and start earning money online right now by follow details here............­­­­ www.Neway9.com­
    ...show more
  9. Seama1n
    Seaman Johnson Thanks for sharing this wonderful information ifacetimeapp.com/
    ...show more
  10. DennisSDuncan
    DennisSDuncan I h­­a­­v­­e m­­a­­d­­e $­­1­­6­­4­­9­­8 i­­n o­­n­­e m­­o­­n­­t­­h b­­y w­­o­­r­­k­­i­­n­­g f­­r­­o­­m h­­o­­m­­e. W­­h­­e­­n I l­­o­­s­­t m­­y o­­f­­f­­i­­c­­e j­­o­­b 3 m­­o­­n­­t­­h a­­g­­o, I w­­a­­s v­­e­­r­­y u­­p­­s­­e­­t a­­n­­d a­­n u­­n­­s­­u­­c­­c­­e­­s­­s­­f­­u­­l t­­r­­y f­­o­­r a j­­o­­b h­­u­­n­­t I w­­a­­s f­­o­­u­­n­­d t­­h­­i­­s o­­n­­l­­i­­n­­e j­­o­­b. a­­n­­d n­­o­­w I a­­m a­­b­­l­­e t­­o e­­a­­r­­n t­­h­­o­­u­­s­­a­­n­­d­­s f­­r­­o­­m h­­o­­m­­e. E­­v­­e­­r­­y­­b­­o­­d­­y c­­a­­n d­­o t­­h­­i­­s j­­o­­b a­­n­­d e­­a­­r­­n m­­o­­r­­e d­­o­­l­­l­­a­­r­­s o­­n­­l­­i­­n­­e b­­y f­­o­­l­­l­­o­­w t­­h­­i­­s l­­i­­n­­k­­.­­.­­.     =HERE►   www.more55.com     ★★★COPY THIS SITE★★★
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.