Jim Carrey says ‘Sonic’ backlash helped the film: “It was a great thing”

Jim Carrey has spoken about the initial backlash against the Sonic character design, dubbing it a good thing.

When the first trailer for the now-released live-action film was released fans were quick to criticise details of Sonic’s appearance, including the size of his eyes and prominence of his teeth.

The actor plays the film’s antagonist Dr Robotnik, and has now called the redesign a “good thing”.

Speaking to Fox News, Carrey said: “It turned out to be a co-op where everybody was in on the creation. I think everybody felt good about it ultimately because [director] Jeff Fowler [had] no ego involved at all.

“He just went, ‘These people grew up with it, and it’s important to them that we get it right’. And I think it was just a much better movie because of it.”

Carrey’s co-star James Marsden, who plays Sonic’s friend Tom Wachowski in the film, also shared his reaction to the backlash.

“I got to sort of watch all that unfold and it put a massive smile on my face because I was like, ‘That is the fanbase, that is the passionate fanbase who care and wanted [it] to be right and wanted to feel good’. You want to make everybody happy and get it right.”

Sonic the Hedgehog has received generally positive reviews. NME‘s Paul Bradshaw gave the film three stars, saying, “The film is a cleverly-realised throwback to a different kind of kids’ adventure from a past era.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is in cinemas now.

