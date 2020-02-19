Search

‘Saved by the Bell’ star Lark Voorhies feels “slighted and hurt” by reboot snub

"I also realised that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision”

Lark Voorhies has said that she felt excluded by not being involved in the forthcoming Saved by the Bell reboot.

The actress played Lisa Turtle in the ’90s teen sitcom.

Speaking on Dr. Oz, Voorhies shared her thoughts on the snub.

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members’ events,” Voorhies said to the audience.

“Yet of course, I also realised that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”

The reboot was confirmed last September, and is due to air on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock, next month.

Zack Morris, A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano will be reprising their roles in the series – following a distant musical stage adaptation that came to London in 2018.

Voorhies continued by sharing her gratitude for her time on the show “With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”

The conversation also turned towards a recently released reunion photo of former castmates Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley and Tiffani Thiessen “celebrating 30 years of friendship” over a group dinner Voorhies was not invited to.

“They have the right to do that and they’re happy in their element and they can have it, certainly,” Voorhies said of the photo.

She added that inclusion would have been welcome. “Family isn’t kept complete without its lead.”

