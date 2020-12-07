Search

‘Veep’ star Julia Louis-Dreyfus says cast has “certainly discussed” more episodes

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • December 07, 2020

"There’s an area that we could jump back into"

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has said the show could return in future.

The actress, who plays Selina Meyer in the political satire, said the cast and crew had “certainly discussed” a return.

“We’ve certainly discussed it. Everybody’s sort of gone off now and everybody’s doing other projects and so on,” Louis-Dreyfus said on the podcast The New Abnormal.

“But I don’t rule it out entirely, doing some sort of Veep-related thing. I mean, there’s an area that we could jump back into. I think Dave and I have talked about it.”

Showrunner David Mandel then confirmed: “We left just enough, sort of like there’s some time jumps in there that you could definitely… kind of colour in and answer a couple of questions. So I think anything is possible.”

Veep

Regarding the show’s relationship with real-life politics, Louis-Dreyfus added: “There’s always an opportunity for satire, and we’re hopeful that with the Biden administration, you know, things will sort of settle down, and then we can be the outrageous ones.”

Mandel then said the show “requires a baseline of normalcy. And if we can get back to that, if we can get back to a time where you’re not thinking about the president every six minutes, I think maybe we can get back to some good old-fashioned political satire.

“But [Trump and his supporters] made it difficult. They raise the bar on stupidity on a daily basis. So it was very hard to out-stupid. You know what I mean?”

Elswhere, Julia Louis-Dreyfus said earlier this year that she thinks Donald Trump is “actually worse” at being the president than a fictional president.

