Search

Discover

NEWS

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor-Joy says she can control nosebleeds on cue

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • December 07, 2020

"I have a very particular set of skills that would render me useless anywhere else other than in the acting world”

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed she can make her nose bleed on cue.

The actress, discussing her titular role in Autumn de Wilde’s Jane Austen adaptation Emma, detailed the scene in which her character gets a nosebleed during a scene with Johnny Flynn’s Mr Knightley.

“I didn’t know I had that talent until that scene,” Taylor-Joy told The Guardian. “As soon as my nose started bleeding, Autumn de Wilde and Johnny both got as excited as me.

“The crew were going, ‘Cut, cut!’ because they were concerned about me but us three were like: ‘What are you talking about? Keep rolling! This is unbelievable! We have to capture it on film.’”

She added: “I always joke that I’m like Liam Neeson in Taken in that I have a very particular set of skills that would render me useless anywhere else other than in the acting world.”

Anya Taylor-Joy most recently starred as chess prodigy Beth Harmon in Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit. In a three-star review of the show, NME said: “Taylor-Joy embodies the chic, placid poster girl effortlessly with her orb-like eyes and swan-like posture.

“As an addict however she’s still shown to be glamorous, moving lucidly around kitsch interiors while drinking from a bottle as if in a music video.”

Next up, the actress will be starring in Edgar Wright’s Last Night with Soho. Earlier this year she told NME that working with the filmmaker was “one of those pinch me moments”.

The post ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor-Joy says she can control nosebleeds on cue appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

4 10 11
Load more comments
  1. hamacrat
    hamacrat $95 an hour! seriously i don't know why more people haven't tried this, i work two shifts, 2 hours in the day and 2 in the evening…and whats awesome is im working from home so i get more time with my kids. heres where i went Copy Here........EARN75.com
    ...show more
  2. AnnaKarii
    Annaa Hey..💚Afraid to be blo︆︆cked. 💋Don’t wanna ch︆︆at here. 💚C︆︆lick the link and write to me there. ==>> bit.do/fLAtg
    ...show more
  3. AnnaKarii
    Annaa Hey..💚Afraid to be blo︆︆cked. 💋Don’t wanna ch︆︆at here. 💚C︆︆lick the link and write to me there. ==>> bit.do/fLAtg
    ...show more
  4. Somad1999
    MaggieMcMahon I get paid over $90 1 to 3 hours working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over $27k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing..----------> Www.Jobs500.Com
    ...show more
  5. HarleyHarding
    HarleyHarding I get paid over $90 1 to 3 hours working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over $27k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing..---------->www.jobs16.com
    ...show more
  6. dinonai
    dinonai Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Jobs82.com
    ...show more
  7. MichelLeslie
    MichelLeslie I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by follow instruction on the given website........ Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more
  8. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Nhận định, soi kèo trận đấu giữa Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow ngày 10-12-2020 Link website: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-bayern-munich-vs-lokomotiv-moscow-ngay-10-12-2020/
    ...show more
  9. vibehi1
    vibehi1 I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do...www.urgentprofit.com
    ...show more
  10. abdullhakhadim786

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.