‘The End Of The F***ing World’ season three could happen “in a few years’ time”

The End of the F***ing World star Jessica Barden has said season three could happen “in a few years’ time”.

The actress, who plays Alyssa in the Channel 4 show, recently speculated on the future of the series in an interview with NME.

“There is a world where we do it in a few years’ time,” Barden said when asked about a third season of the show.

“But Charlie [Covell, the show’s writer] totally, rightfully, is taking the space to write other stuff, like she’s working on Kaos, this new show for Netflix now.”

She added: “So there are no immediate plans. I think that everyone just has to go and do their own thing now.”

Speaking to NME last year, Jessica Barden had said she would be keen to play a very different kind of role next.

“I really wanna play a female Joker,” she said, adding: “I wanna play a psychopath.”

Barden is currently starring in Jungleland, opposite Jack O’Connell and Charlie Hunnam. “All three of us grew up working class, which is also what these characters are,” she said.

“We knew the area of life that they’re from, and that meant we could just enjoy being on set together.”

On the performances of her co-stars, she added: “This is such an obvious thing to say about masculinity, but men are so emotional. It’s rare to find a guy who is really sure of themselves.

“Instead they mask it all with bravado. Guys are just as fucked up as girls. They want to cry as well but they can’t really do it.”

Jungleland is now available on digital platforms.

