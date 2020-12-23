Search

Steve Aoki and Aloe Blacc team up for rousing new anthem ‘My Way’

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Lavin • December 23, 2020

The pair's new collaboration arrives as the world reflects on a trying year

Steve Aoki and Aloe Blacc have teamed up for a rousing new track called ‘My Way’ – listen below.

The pair’s first official collaboration is a motivational anthem that arrives as the world reflects on a trying year and prepares to look towards a more positive future.

I can make it through this/ You can throw the world in my face/ But the fear gives me life/ And I swear ’til I die I’m gonna do it my way,” Blacc sings, offering uplifting lyrics that speak to maintaining optimism and faith through trying times.

Listen to ‘My Way’ below.

Aoki said of the new track: “I’m so excited for my track with Aloe to finally be out in the world and to be able to share it with all of you. He has an incredible voice & it’s been awesome getting to work with him and blending my signature sound with his.”

Blacc added: “‘My Way’ is such an anthem. I knew Steve could take it to the next level! This song is the perfect way to ring in the new year.”

Aloe Blacc released his fifth studio album ‘All Love Everything’ in October, featuring the singles ‘I Do’‘My Way’ and ‘Hold On Tight’.

Meanwhile, Aloe Blacc has discussed the state of police brutality in America, and how a system of “qualified immunity” stops police officers from being held accountable.

Blacc was one of a host of artists including RihannaBillie EilishLizzo and Justin Bieber to sign a major open letter to US Congress calling for police reform.

